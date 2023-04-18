Celtics big Robert Williams Opens Up on Benching Ahead of Game 2 Against Hawks

The Boston Celtics opened up this best-of-seven quarterfinals series against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday afternoon and, in turn, find themselves up 1-0 heading into Game 2. Head coach Joe Mazzulla tweaked his rotation a bit for Game 1, as he utilized franchise pivot Robert Williams III off the bench, going with a smaller, dual point guard starting unit.

This switch to the first-five lineup proved to be an ultimate success, as the C’s seemingly breezed past the Hawks by a final score 112-99. Now, heading into Game 2, it appears that Mazzulla may be planning to utilize this same rotation that featured Timelord within the second unit.

When discussing his transition to the bench for the early stages of this postseason run, Williams suggested that he’s open to it, so long as the Celtics keep winning.

“I feel like I bring a great energy with that second group. I feel like we get out a run well together,” Robert Williams said during a practice day media session. “I don’t really care about starting. I just want to win. I feel like we can win.”

Though regularly utilized as a starter the big man is no stranger to coming off the pine, especially this season as he saw 18 games where he was relegated to the second unit.

In said contests, the Celtics went 12-6 while Robert Williams posted per-game averages of 7.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 78.0% from the field.

Quinn Snyder Dishes on Celtics Center Robert Williams

Regardless of whether he starts or is inserted into the second unit, Robert Williams’ abilities are guaranteed to be a nuisance for any opposing ball club, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Hawks coach Quinn Snyder witnessed this firsthand Saturday during Game 1, and, when speaking to the media at a recent practice session, he shared his thoughts on the difficulties of going against someone of Williams’ ilk.

“Well, that was how the game started with him again, and Williams is just a unique player,” Snyder said. “Some of the things he did in the game were the result of us getting beat on the perimeter. You’re not going to be able to stop him from getting a lob. If we can impact the game defensively, cross-match, something like that, you know, we’re adjusting.”

Logging 21 minutes during their postseason opener, Robert Williams finished his night against the Hawks with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block while shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field.

Joe Mazzulla Sounds Off on Al Horford’s Impact on Celtics

The man currently filling in at the starting pivot in place of Robert Williams is the trusty and beloved Boston Celtics veteran big Al Horford who, now in his second stint with the franchise, is having an otherworldly impact on the club.

At least, that’s how Joe Mazzulla seems to view his presence on this team, as he recently was seen praising the 36-year-old during a practice day media session on April 17 for his contributions both from a play and leadership perspective.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s, he’s a lot of things for us,” Mazzulla said. “One of them is our emotional leader to where he has an innate maturity and ability to bring our game back with a big shot or a blocked shot. And so you know, he did that, where he hit the three on the wing. And then he had to block shots. And transition with about two minutes to go. And so we’re just really fortunate to have him his ability, not only what he can do from a basketball standpoint, but what he brings from an emotional leadership standpoint, not only does it help us over the course of the season, but in moments of games too.”

Through 63 games played this season, Al Horford has posted solid all-around averages of 9.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 44.6% from deep.

He also ranked first on the Celtics in offensive rating (133) and defensive box plus-minus (1.7) while ranking second in box plus-minus (3.3) of those who logged 1,000 or more minutes on the year.