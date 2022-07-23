Celtics Star Big Man Listed as ‘Most Underrated Player’

After their NBA Finals run last season, the Boston Celtics demanded the attention of the rest of the league. Jayson Tatum emerged as a top superstar in the league, Jaylen Brown showed why he’s one of the best two-way wings in the NBA, and Al Horford even had his moment in the sun.

But despite all the eyes now placed firmly on the Celtics, not everyone on the roster is fully appreciated. Marcus Smart still manages to draw hate (even from his own fanbase), and Derrick White never fully gained the respect of Bostonians. However, according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, neither is the most underrated player on the roster.

On July 23, Buckley wrote an article detailing every team’s most underrated player, and for the Celtics, he listed big man Robert Williams. The young center earned All-Defensive Second Team honors and played a crucial role in their playoff run.

“While the playoffs provided a big enough platform for a formal introduction of Robert Williams III to casual fans, he still isn’t quite getting his due,” Buckley wrote for Bleacher Report.

The emergence of Robert Williams was a huge key to Boston's run to the NBA Finals. Where can he improve in advance of the 2022-23 season? We look back at Time Lord's impact and where he can go from here: https://t.co/75xEUlXJmv pic.twitter.com/mnGhsAa5ZP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) July 14, 2022

Buckley noted Williams’ impact in the NBA Finals as a main reason for his status as the “most underrated.”

Celtics Won Williams’ Finals Minutes

In his article, Buckley pointed out the fact that, when Williams was on the floor, the Celtics outplayed the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. Not only did they win the minutes, though, they dominated.

“For instance, did you know the Shamrocks actually won his 158 Finals minutes by a healthy 30 points? The problem was they were pounded by 54 points over the 130 minutes he couldn’t play,” Buckley revealed. “Or how about this one: Did you know Williams trailed only Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert with 0.262 win shares per 48 minutes during the regular season?”

(THREAD!🍀) You've probably heard about Robert Williams playing "free safety" to protect the rim. Here's what we mean: The premise: Put Rob on the corner shooter, NOT the big man. The wings switch into Nurk, allows him to ditch the corner spacer and block the shot. pic.twitter.com/aiukLIP0fJ — Matt Esposito (@MattEsposito_) February 18, 2022

Williams’ new defensive role last season helped him thrive. Instead of guarding opposing centers, he spent most of his time guarding the corner and helping on drives. He was able to have a larger defensive impact, blocking shots in the paint and behind the three-point line.

But while he earned the respect of some, Buckley still doesn’t believe his game is fully appreciated.

Williams is ‘Star in His Role’

The 24-year-old big man may never reach the point of being an All-Star, but as mentioned by Buckley, he has become a star in the role Boston plays him in. His defensive impact and role as a vertical floor-spacer on offense make him integral to the Celtics’ game plan on both sides of the floor.

“So, while you might regard Williams as pretty good or even better than people think, objectively speaking, he sits several stories above that,” said Buckley. “Even if he doesn’t hit all of the traditional markings of a star, he is at least an all-caps STAR in his role. He’s a disruptor on defense, a sneakily creative passer on offense and a shot-swatting, lob-crushing, glass-cleaning pogo stick around the basket.”

As the Celtics attempt to match their success from last year and then some, Williams will continue to be an extremely important part of their plans.