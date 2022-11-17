Celtics Insider Provides Exciting Update on Robert Williams

When the Boston Celtics announced that Robert Williams had arthroscopic surgery on his knee, they said it would take eight-to-12 weeks before he’d return to basketball activities. A. Sherrod Blakely provided an update on Williams during CLNS Media’s Garden Report after the Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks.

“You’re going to be getting Rob back very soon. There is absolutely no doubt about that. Rob is going to be back very soon,” Blakely said.

Blakely then said he spoke with Williams one-on-one earlier where Blakely said Williams was in good spirits and that he and the team were taking the necessary stpe

“Keep this in mind that the timetable that we had for Rob was eight-to-12 weeks,” Blakely said. “Eight weeks to the day will be Friday (November 18). Rob, him and I had a conversation, and he could not stop smiling during our conversation…Then he kept going back to us like, ‘we’re going to check back all these boxes before I come back, and we checked off quite a few boxes.'”

Williams last played on June 16 during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown’s Thoughts on Williams

On November 16, Blakely detailed in the Full Court Press Newsletter what Williams’ teammates thought of his impending return. Marcus Smart said that having him back will benefit the Celtics greatly knowing how important he was to their success last season.

“Rob is a very important, a big piece to our play last year,” Smart told Blakely. “We’re glad he’s taking his time, getting back on the court and taking those baby steps to get back on the court, getting closer, it’s a big improvement and boost for us.”

Jaylen Brown then praised Williams for how much better he makes the Celtics on both ends of the floor.

“Rob takes our game to another level offensively and defensively,” Brown said. “He’s a game-changer out there. It makes us stronger and better.”

If and when Williams makes his debut, he will have entered his fifth season with the Celtics and by extension, his fifth season with Brown and Smart as teammates.

Joe Mazzulla Provides Updates on Injured Celtics

Before the Celtics took on the Hawks, Mazzulla talked to reporters about the Celtics who were listed as on the injury report. Most namely, Williams, Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) – OUT

Marcus Smart (right ankle inflammation) – OUT

Regarding Smart, Mazzulla downplayed the seriousness of his ankle issue.

“He’s doing okay,” Mazzulla said. “It’s not that serious. He’s managed it well through the course of the year. The swelling was up a little bit so he just wanted to be cautious there.

Then, when asked if Brogdon was feeling better but wasn’t “quite there yet,” Mazzulla answered in the affirmative.

Finally, when asked about Williams, Mazzulla brought up his timetable, but made it clear Williams was in a good frame of mind.

“Timetable hasn’t changed but he is progressing in what he’s doing. Just his basketball workouts, looks good physically, but looks good mentally. Everything is going well so we’re definitely happy with where he’s at.