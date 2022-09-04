Wing Scorer Linked to Celtics as Potential Danilo Gallinari Replacement

With Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely with an ACL tear, many have wondered if the Boston Celtics will find someone to replace him and who that replacement might be. The common name being thrown around is Carmelo Anthony, who, according to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, the Celtics are reportedly interested in, along with the New York Knicks.

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

While Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston listed Anthony as one of Boston’s options, he also named a younger wing who could potentially fill in for Gallinari: Rudy Gay.

“Gay is still a decent scorer, a good free throw shooter, and could play small forward or power forward. He’d also give Boston some more size at 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds,” Goss said.

Play

Rudy Gay GOES OFF in his DEBUT | UTAH JAZZ Rudy Gay helps the Jazz beat the Raptors with 20 points off the bench. Visit Utah Jazz online: nba.com/jazz​ Follow Utah Jazz on Instagram: instagram.com/utahjazz/​ Follow Utah Jazz on TikTok: tiktok.com/@utahjazz​ Follow Utah Jazz on Twitter: twitter.com/utahjazz​ Find Utah Jazz on Facebook: facebook.com/utahjazz/ 2021-11-19T04:36:03Z

Goss also explained why Gay could potentially be available to acquire.

“Now that the Jazz are in the middle of a full rebuild following the trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, it wouldn’t be surprising if Gay and other veterans depart Utah in the coming months.”

Gay signed with the Jazz during the 2021 offseason. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and one assist a game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three in 55 games with the Jazz. Making $6,184,500 for the 2022-23 season, Gay could potentially be absorbed into the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez trade exception.

Celtics Were Interested in Gay Last Summer

On August 2, 2021, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reported that Gay was among the players Boston was interested in bringing aboard.

“The team could also pursue Spurs forward Rudy Gay and former Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk, according to a league source,” Himmelsbach said. “Gay, meanwhile, played for San Antonio while Udoka was an assistant there. He made 38.1 percent of his 3-pointers last season.”

Not only does Gay have experience playing under Udoka in San Antonio, but he also has experience playing with Derrick White, who he played with for four years with the Spurs.

Executive Suggested the Celtics Go After Gay

Before Gallinari tore his ACL and before the Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell, an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy.com that the Celtics should consider going after Gay because he believed they could use another wing and that Gay would be available.

“No one is mistaking Rudy Gay for the guy 10 years ago, but he is still a tough, smart veteran, and it is obvious they’re going to give him away in Utah if they can,” The executive said. “Everyone expects they’d move him, and the Celtics need a wing. If they’re willing to pay the tax for him, it’s just a valuable guy to have on a roster of a team that expects to contend.”

The executive acknowledged that acquiring Gay would mean having to pay more in luxury tax, but believes that Gay would be convenient to have around in case an injury happened.

“The contract is not bad for Boston, but they’d have to take on more luxury tax, and that might be a tough sell. But they need someone who is game-ready, who is a pro, who can sit for two weeks then get thrown into the starting five if there is an injury, and you don’t have to worry about him. That’s Rudy. We don’t know how things will look on the Covid front, so you need ready-to-play guys.”

The Celtics have already lost one of their players for what’s expected to be most, and potentially all, of the season because of injury. Gay could fill in for Gallinari, but that will depend on if they believe he would be worth taking on more luxury tax bills.