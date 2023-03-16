Rudy Gobert Calls Out Grant Williams After Celtics Beat Timberwolves

Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Boston Celtics need to seriously pick up the pace. They have struggled mightily as of late, but on Tuesday night, they picked up a much-needed win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It was a hard-fought game, and toward the end, the Timberwolves made a serious push. But after an offensive rebound by Grant Williams that forced a jump ball, the Celtics forward beat out Rudy Gobert on a jump ball. However, Minnesota thought Williams jumped early and stole the ball. After the game, Gobert called out Williams for the play.

“I like the way we fought tonight,” Gobert said via Bally Sports North. “I like the way we stayed locked in. Playing defense, playing together offensively. Not having a lot of things going our way, but, for the most part, I feel like we kept our composure. We kept our physicality throughout the whole game. So, I’m really proud of the way we played. I mean, the jump ball, I don’t know. I need to rewatch it, but I think he stole the ball. I mean, I would never lose a jump ball to Grant Williams, with all due respect. If I do, it’s really on me. But yeah, he completely stole the ball, and then I don’t know what happened with the situation. But yeah, just an unfortunate turn of events.”

"He stole the ball. I would never lose a jump ball to Grant Williams." #Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert gives his thoughts on the final moments in the loss to the Celtics. #RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/NcuLx7zuUb — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) March 16, 2023

Williams struggled a bit throughout the game, but his two clutch plays at the end of the night stole the show. The Celtics forward ended the game with two points, four rebounds, and one assist on 1-of-5 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 shooting from deep.

Meanwhile, Gobert put up 15 points, six rebounds, and one assist on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Jaylen Brown Sounds Off on Celtics After Loss

Before their win over the Timberwolves, the Celtics suffered a brutal loss to the Houston Rockets. Houston is one of the worst teams in the league, but Boston failed to show any sort of intensity on either end of the court. After the game, Jaylen Brown sounded off on the Celtics for their poor play.

“Taking care of the little things,” Brown said via NBC Sports Boston. “Execution. We lost tonight, not really on execution, but lack of effort, not doing our job, the hard stuff, the little stuff is what adds up. The offensive rebounds and loose balls, turnovers. We didn’t deserve to win today.”

Danilo Gallinari Provides Injury Update

In other news, Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari, who has missed the entire season thus far with a torn ACL, recently hinted at a potential return with a message posted to his social media accounts.

“On this path every day is a victory, the body improves, the leg improves and you feel better and better. The small daily challenges with myself give me the motivation to improve. I do tests every week and each positive result gives the team which supports me, the green light to organize the following weeks. There is still a long way to go but the basketball court is getting closer and closer…,” Gallinari wrote.