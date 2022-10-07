Young Celtics Forward Calls Out Jayson Tatum After Game

It’s been a fairly entertaining start to the preseason for the Boston Celtics. Despite falling to the Toronto Raptors after some late-game struggles, Boston’s main players have looked great, and fans should be excited about what they can do during the regular season.

There are plenty of storylines for fans to follow in the meantime. Jaylen Brown has looked amazing, Malcolm Brogdon seems to be fitting in nicely with his new teammates, and Grant Williams has shown off some flashy new moves in his arsenal.

But perhaps the most entertaining story is a brewing feud between Jayson Tatum and sharpshooter Sam Hauser.

After the game against Toronto, Tatum sounded off on Hauser when asked who the better shooter was. Obviously, the superstar laid claim to that title, but the young forward had something to say about that. Not only does Hauser believe he’s the better shooter, but he believes that Tatum knows it, too.

“He claimed he’s a better shooter than me, but I don’t think he thinks that’s true. So we’ll see,” Hauser said with a smile.

Sam Hauser on Starting Celtics Preseason 9-13 from 3PT Range BOSTON, MA — Celtics wing Sam Hauser was interviewed following the Celtics 125-119 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. On the atmosphere and noise at TD Garden, Hauser said "It's been cool these last couple games to take it all in. I can't wait for the crowd in the regular season." Hauser… 2022-10-06T03:01:40Z

Hauser has been lights out so far this preseason, while Tatum has struggled a bit from behind the three-point line. But despite that, Tatum wholeheartedly claimed that he’s the better shooter.

Tatum Tells Hauser to ‘Send Thank You Card’

Obviously, Tatum has been around in the league for a little bit longer than Hauser has. His resume is also a tad more impressive, as the superstar is coming off of an All-NBA First Team season where he finished in the top 10 in MVP voting.

In turn, he said that there’s no chance Hauser is a better shooter than him, declaring “hell no” when asked about it.

“Hell no,” Tatum said when asked if Hauser is a better shooter than he is. “I tell him all the time if I was that wide open – if people left me that wide open, and all I had to do was catch and shoot, I would make a lot more shots as well. I tell Sam he should send me a thank you card for being on the floor together. But, Sam is a great shooter, and his game has come a long way. I’m happy for him, I’m happy he’s getting an opportunity and that he’s making the most of it.”

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE: Jayson Tatum talks encouraging start to the season, Deuce crashes Jayson Tatum had a guest throughout his postgame press conference, his son Deuce! Tatum talks about his excitement for the new season, what he's seen from Sam Hauser, and how he's looking to progress personally from last year. CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website: nbcsports.com/boston/ -… 2022-10-06T03:20:21Z

Clearly, the two players disagree on that fact, but maybe we’ll get the chance to find out this year. Tatum will obviously be getting a ton of minutes, but Hauser should be in for a larger role this year, too. Especially with the number of injuries Boston is dealing with.

He said that, while the circumstances aren’t ideal, he’s excited for the new opportunities that could come his way.

Hauser: ‘Next Man Up Mentality’

At the start of the offseason, the Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari to be a big part of their frontcourt. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL while playing with the Italian national team at EuroBasket, and is now expected to miss the entire season.

Hauser said that it’s awful to see a teammate get hurt, but also mentioned that he’s ready to step into any role the team gives him.

“You never want to see one of your teammates go down like that,” Hauser said. “It’s definitely a next man up mentality and them showing confidence in me gives me confidence to kinda show what I can do to the best I can and help these guys win and try to get back to where we were last year.”

With how well he’s been performing in preseason, Hauser could earn a big-time rotational role on this Celtics team.