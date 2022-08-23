Celtics Could Bench 5-Time All-Star, Create Minutes for Young Sharpshooter

Last season, one of the most impressive parts of the Boston Celtics’ run was how dominant their starting lineup was. The five-man unit of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams was one of the best in the NBA.

Out of all five-man lineups that played at least 200 minutes together last season, Boston’s core five ranked first in defensive rating (94.2), eighth in offensive rating (118.8), and first in net rating (24.6). Even with the team’s slow start, that lineup was incredible.

But there’s one issue that the Celtics could run into this season – Al Horford’s age. At 36 years old, Horford may not be cut out to be a full-time starter anymore. He started all 69 games he played in last season, but he was coming off of almost a full year of rest after the Oklahoma City Thunder benched him mid-way through the previous season.

Rumblings of this issue have already begun to present themselves. According to Hevy.com’s NBA insider, Steve Bulpett, Horford is extremely likely to sit out on back-to-backs next season.

“If watching Al Horford play basketball is on your bucket list, I’d be reticent to purchase a ticket for a Celtics game on the second night of a back-to-back,” Bulpett said in a video interview. “You’re not going to see Al in back-to-backs, I’d bet quite a bit on that. I also believe they will limit him when they can.

Andrew Doxy of CelticsBlog even brought up the idea of benching Horford in favor of Grant Williams in order to relieve some of the stress on Horford’s shoulders. And while that could be a great way to transition Williams into a starting role, the biggest reasoning behind moving Horford to the bench should be to open up minutes for a different youngster – Sam Hauser.

Horford’s Role Change Could Help Hauser

The addition of Danilo Gallinari this summer stuffed Hauser even further back on the depth chart than he was last year, but changing Horford’s role could help the young sharpshooter earn more playing time, which he desperately needs.

If Horford transitions into a bench role, Williams would presumably become the starter. But instead of Horford backing up Grant Williams, he could then backup Robert Williams at the center position, solving Boston’s backup big man issues. Gallinari would then slot in as the backup four, opening up more minutes for Hauser behind him.

Having Hauser in the rotation would give the Celtics something they haven’t had in years – a shooting specialist. One could argue that Payton Pritchard and Williams have played that role in the past two years, but not at the level Hauser has the potential to play it at. If he continues to develop as a shooter, he could turn into Boston’s C-tier version of peak Duncan Robinson.

Last year in the G League, Hauser showed flashes of this elite potential. In the 13 games he appeared in, Hauser averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 46.0% shooting from the field and 40.7% shooting from behind the arc on 10.8 three-point attempts per game.

Sam Hauser is averaging 44.4% from three on 9 attempts per game with the Maine Celtics. Boston needs spacing and consistent shooting. He can shoot off movement, off screen's, and off-the-catch. Everything the Celtics currently need. I get the defensive concerns though. pic.twitter.com/NmkYyIToKf — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) November 19, 2021

His potential as a shooter is slightly mitigated by his limitations as a defender, but with how elite the Celtics defense become, slotting in some rotational minutes for Hauser to help him develop shouldn’t be an issue.

What Boston should try to avoid at all costs is having another player like Max Strus or Garrison Matthews fall through the cracks. Realistically speaking, neither player was going to get minutes in Boston, but by making minutes for Hauser in the upcoming season, they will at least have a chance at finding that designated shooter that they’ve needed in years past. Plus, Gallinari will be in town to mentor Hauser.

And if the numbers and past hauntings don’t provide enough convincing, Hauser’s teammates and coaching have the utmost confidence in him.

Teammate on Hauser’s Shooting: ‘It’s Absolutely Absurd’

During an appearance on The Long Shot Podcast with Duncan Robinson and Davis Reid, Grant Williams raved about Hauser’s shooting ability. He said there isn’t a single person he would take in a shooting competition over Hauser.

“If he ever cracks our rotation, because he has a gauntlet ahead of him right now. This man, if you see him shoot, it’s absolutely absurd. I don’t know who I would take in a shooting competition besides Sam Hauser. Sam can spray it,” Williams said when talking of his teammate’s shooting ability.

Grant Williams On The Celtics Run, Battling Draymond in the Finals, & His Big Year Coming off a huge year both individually and as a team, Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics stops by to talk about his increased role this year, the Celtics run to the Finals, trash talk with Draymond, and his huge game 7 performance against Milwaukee where he took 18 threes. The guys also discuss playing… 2022-07-20T12:00:07Z

In addition to that, Brad Stevens had a ton of nice things to say about Hauser in the press release announcing that he re-signed.

“We are very excited that Sam chose to continue his journey with us. He has a chance to make a real impact with his size, feel, and shooting – both stationary and on the move. He’s hard-working, unselfish, and competitive – a great combination for a young player,” Stevens said during a statement for a press release on NBA.com.

Benching Horford may not sound ideal to most Celtics fans, but not only could it help the veteran stay rested for the postseason, but it could also help Hauser develop into a future piece for Boston.