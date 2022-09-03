Ex-Celtics Star Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Kevin Durant After Trade Rumors

This offseason was all about Kevin Durant and the Boston Celtics. Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and while all was quiet at first, it eventually came out that the Celtics were one of the teams that were heavily interested in the superstar.

However, while the headlines put the spotlight on the Celtics, Durant received the brunt of the attention. For the bulk of the offseason, Durant was the main topic of conversation – for better or for worse. And, in this case, it was definitely for worse.

During a recent edition of The Big Podcast with former Celtic and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, the former NBA big man sounded off on Durant, backing up Charles Barkley’s recent comments, calling him a failure.

“You win and we don’t respect it. Don’t get mad at us… We talking about, when you the guy, in championship moments, can you take it to the next level? We haven’t seen that yet,” Shaq said. “If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.”

Play

The Big Walkie Talkie | The Big Podcast Shaq returns from his trip Down Under and gets right to business. The Big Fella weighs in on the Lakers new dynamic with Patrick Beverly and Russell Westbrook, gives his take on Chuck's latest KD comments, and defines what it means to be a superstar in the NBA. Spice claims he's found the 'Shaq Stopper'… 2022-09-01T21:31:36Z

O’Neal called Durant out for being unable to win on the big stage by himself, and more specifically, piggy-packing on the Golden State Warriors’ success when he ditched the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He added to this thought process by noting that he crumbled when the pressure was put on him.

O’Neal References Durant’s Failure With Thunder

When Durant was in Oklahoma City, the Thunder looked like they were the NBA’s next great dynasty. With Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Serge Ibaka alongside him, they were destined for greatness. But when it came down to it, Durant couldn’t get things done.

“Yeah, if you go back and look at his career,” O’Neal stated. “As the best player and being the leader, and all that goes with that. See we were there, we saw it. OKC, up 3-1. One more game, and when you’re the guy, all the pressure goes on you.”

O’Neal didn’t play in Boston for long, but once a Celtic, always a Celtic, and to hear him sound off on Durant so soon after the rumors died down is very interesting. The legend also explained that he agreed with Barkley’s comments, who has also called Durant a failure recently.

Barkley’s Comments on Durant

While O’Neal referenced Durant’s failure to win on the big stage, Barkley was even harsher on the Nets superstar. He called him an “abject failure” and also mentioned the fact that he piggy-backed on Golden State’s success.

“All the old guys, he get mad we say it, (but) he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships,” Barkley said on the Bickley & Marotta radio program on Arizona Sports. “But if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being the leader that all goes with that, he’s been an abject failure. Every time he’s had to be the leader and best player, he has not had success. That’s what us old guys think about him.”

Play

Charles Barkley has thoughts on ‘Mr. Miserable’ Kevin Durant, Kyler Murray’s contract Charles Barkley calls Kevin Durant "Mr. Miserable." Picture: Getty Images 2022-08-25T18:17:10Z

Hearing Barkley talk about how the old guard doesn’t respect Durant as much is very interesting, and for the Celtics fans who begged Boston not to make the trade, it must be a sweet relief.