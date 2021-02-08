Why Celtics Should Trade For This NBA Veteran

Houston Rockets veteran P.J. Tucker is a player that multiple teams are expressing interest in, according to The Athletic, and if you’re a Celtics fan; you’re hoping Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was on the other end of one of those phone calls.

In the midst of rebuilding on the fly, Rockets GM Rafael Stone has positioned his team into decent standing in a rugged and competitive Western Conference. Winners of seven of their last nine games, the Rockets are currently tenth out West; proof that Stone is not just capable of extinguishing the pressure and distractions that come with the dealings of a superstar’s trade demand, but that he’s also sharp enough, as a new GM, to execute the deal in a timely manner, all while keeping the boat afloat.

The Celtics should be looking to add to the Rockets’ treasure trove of draft picks. According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko and Sam Amick, Tucker, who’s in the final year of his deal, has tabled talks of a potential contract extension, for now – which strengthens the likelihood that he’s dealt before the end of the regular season, leaving the Rockets with some compensation.

P.J. Tucker: ‘I Want To Be Where I’m Wanted’

P.J. was also asked if he would like a trade, per The Athletic.

“I want to be where I’m wanted,” Tucker responded. When asked if Houston wants to keep him, he responded: “Have you asked them? You should ask them? It’s certain ways to show (that you are wanted), and it’s not just contract extensions.”

“We’re always open to anything with anyone,” Stone said last month. “It’s all circumstantially dependent and if it makes sense for them and it makes sense for us, then we would all be open. We do our best not to predetermine outcomes.”

Will Tucker ultimately demand a trade? If so, the Celtics, as a whole, aren’t making a great case for themselves, at the moment, but its star-studded tandem in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown makes it hard to count Boston out, when fully-healthy, in the postseason.

The Boston Celtics’ Defensive Struggles On West-Coast Road Trip

But, bringing in a player like Tucker would help improve an area where the Celtics’ biggest issues, of late, lie; on defense. Playing without Marcus Smart and Brown, respectively, who missed back-to-back games, of late, making things significantly difficult in Phoenix – where the Suns drained nearly half of their shots (48.8%) and saw four of their five starters score 15 or more points.

Topping the Celtics, 100-91, the Suns handed Boston its second loss in three tries.

Tucker, capable of playing multiple positions, would essentially blend into Brad Stevens’ positionless lineups and solve the spacing issues that’s plagued this team on both ends of the floor, time and time again, on its current five-game road trip. P.J.’s outside touch coupled with his tenacious on-ball defending would stretch the floor, for Boston, on both ends.

In exchange for two future second-round picks and Jeff Teague – an expiring deal and someone who’s in dire need of a change of scenery – could be enough to outweigh outside offers. And the Celtics would also be in a good position to re-sign Tucker in the offseason.

Celtics’ Jeff Teague & Two Future Second-Round Picks For P.J. Tucker?

Tied with the Celtics for 18th in the NBA in points per game, the Rockets’ offense could use a boost. For Boston; it’s not working with Teague and rookie Payton Pritchard offers much more upside at the position as a better defender and distributor, who’s a much more efficient scorer.

Ainge could utilize his precious Traded Player Exception, worth $28 million; for just over $6 million to cover Tucker’s $7.9 million while sending over Teague’s expiring deal, worth $1.6 million, to cover the rest.

If not, Ainge is better off giving it another swing via a potential contract buyout between Tucker and the Rockets and barring any other potential Celtics signings.

