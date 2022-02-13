‘We Need You’: Veteran 7-Footer Named No. 1 Celtics Buyout Target

Even after a highly active trade deadline and the re-additions of Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet, the Boston Celtics still have some added roster space to work with. This means the C’s could theoretically factor into the buyout market as a way to further bolster a unit that has ripped off seven consecutive wins.

So which buyout candidates may Boston have their eye on? Well, if former Celtics champion Brian Scalabrine was calling the shots, he certainly knows who he’d prioritize on the market.

“My number one in the buyout market, Robin Lopez,” Scalabrine said on February 10, via NBC Sports Boston. “I know he spent so much time down at Walt Disney World, I know he likes Mickey Mouse and all that, but come to Boston and you can do your thing up here. We need you for many different reasons.”

Lopez, 33, is a well-traveled veteran who has played for seven teams over his 14-year NBA career. A seven-footer currently averaging 7.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with the Magic this season, Lopez would be a welcomed addition for nearly any playoff contender. Of course, teams such as the Bulls and Bucks jump out as obvious suitors due to their previous ties to the Stanford product. Still, Boston could undoubtedly benefit from his size and veteran savviness in their frontcourt.

Inked to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Magic, Lopez is averaging 17.7 minutes per game this season — his second-fewest in a campaign since 2011. With Orlando owning the league’s second-worst record, the organization is focused mainly on developing their young pieces, which makes Lopez a primary buyout candidate.