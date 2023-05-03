Sixers Fanatic Unleashes Disrespectful Rant After Beating Celtics in Game 1

As the Boston Celtics entered the opening game of their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, they did so knowing they wouldn’t be facing Joel Embiid, who was missing the game with an LCL sprain.

However, that didn’t stop the Sixers from finding a way to win the contest, with James Harden‘s 45-point night having a significant impact. As you would expect, Sixers fans were overjoyed with their game one victory over their rivals and let their happiness spill onto social media.

However, Adam Ferrone of Barstool Sports wasn’t happy with just celebrating the victory and chose to share his thoughts on the Celtics organization as a whole, noting how they ‘made my skin crawl.’

"Boston has this unfounded superiority complex that makes my skin crawl" –@rone on @MarkTitusShow

“Are they the favorite to win the championship, yes? But somehow, I still believe. I’d say Boston’s number one right now,” Ferrone said. “But Boston has this unfounded superiority complex that makes my skin crawl.”

The Celtics are the reigning Eastern Conference Champions and have finished above the Sixers in the regular season for the past two seasons.

Joe Mazzulla Speaks on Defending James Harden

Following the Celtics’ loss to the Sixers, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed the media as part of his post-game press conference, where he revealed his opinion on why Harden found so much success against his team.

"I didn't put them in position to win the game." Joe caught up with @tvabby after the Celtics fall to Sixers 119-115 and shared his message to the team

“Yea, we gotta make him uncomfortable. We got some really good possessions. We have to make him uncomfortable [and] guard him as a team,” Mazzulla said.

Harden, 33, is a former NBA MVP, but in recent seasons, has rarely shown the scoring skill that he put on display against the Celtics on May 1. Now, the Celtics will need to find some defensive adjustment to try and limit Harden’s impact in the pick-and-roll without opening up his passing game, which is a legitimate weapon at his disposal.

Furthermore, the Celtics will need to find ways to get Jaylen Brown more involved with their offensive game after the All-Star wing only took three shots in the second half of game one.