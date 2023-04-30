The Boston Celtics have moved on from Ime Udoka and the circumstances that led to his suspension and later his release from the organization.

However, on April 27, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith released a video clip from his Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith podcast, sharing his thoughts on how the Udoka situation affected his former partner, Nia Long.

Play

Video Video related to ‘p***** off’ stephen a. smith piles on celtics over ime udoka’s messy exit 2023-04-30T15:59:54-04:00

“Can I ask all the ladies out there and all the men out there something? What about the sister, the black woman named Nia Long? That was thrown to the wolves? By having all of this publicized,” Smith said. “Did she deserve that? This beautiful, gorgeous, smart, intelligent, accomplished woman, a sensational actress, crossing all lines and barriers, even if they’re not together. That is the father of her child.

If you mentioned him and another woman, inevitably, she’s going to come up. How come nobody thought about the sister? How come they just left out there standing? On her own. I will always defend her. I will always defend her on this issue. It was how could you do that? You didn’t have to do it that way. But to have a press conference and put his business tacitly or otherwise on Front Street, you didn’t think about Nia Long at all.”

Fortunately for Udoka, his release from the Celtics hasn’t ended his time as an NBA head coach, as he was recently hired to lead the Houston Rockets in the latest phase of their roster rebuild.

Ime Udoka Discusses Leaving Celtics

During an introductory press conference following his hiring by the Rockets, Ime Udoka was questioned about the public ending to his time as the head coach of the Celtics.

Play

Video Video related to ‘p***** off’ stephen a. smith piles on celtics over ime udoka’s messy exit 2023-04-30T15:59:54-04:00

“I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in, and I stand by that,” Udoka said. “I feel much more remorse even now toward that. I spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different ways, improving in areas, a chance to sit back and reflect and go, and I think that will make me a better coach and overall a better leader. But the matter’s been resolved, and I can’t really speak much about it.”

During his lone season with the Celtics, Udoka helped lead the team to the NBA Finals, where they fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games, and now, the Rockets will be hoping he can begin rebuilding his reputation with a successful rebuilding job.

Derrick White Issues Statment on Udoka’s New Job

During an April 25 media availability, Celtics guard Derrick White was asked about his former coach getting a second chance in the league, with the veteran ball-handler revealing that he was happy for Udoka.

Play

Video Video related to ‘p***** off’ stephen a. smith piles on celtics over ime udoka’s messy exit 2023-04-30T15:59:54-04:00

“I’m happy for him. I definitely wish him the best,” White said. “I mean, obviously I was with him in San Antonio [where] I started my career so I saw him there but then [I got to see] a different light of him as a head coach. He’s definitely a good basketball mind and he’s going to do a good job.”