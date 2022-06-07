Stephen Curry Sounds off on City of Boston, Celtics’ History

After two games of the NBA Finals, the series is tied at 1-1. The Boston Celtics stole home-court advantage with a win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1, but in Game 2, the Warriors fought back to even things up.

Now, the series will head back to Boston, as Games 3 and 4 will be played at TD Garden. This is the first time Boston has hosted an NBA Finals game since 2010, but the championship history in the city is rich. During his media availability on June 7, Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke about what it means to be playing in such a historic basketball town.

The point guard has always been a fan of basketball history, and there aren’t many other cities with as much NBA history as Boston. Curry was asked about what his thoughts are heading into Game 3 in Boston.

“Yes, it’s special,” Curry stated. “Historic team, dynasties from the ’80s, how many championships they won over the course of the year, all the different highlights you watch, just have a different iconic look when you see it on TV… There’s a lot of history in this city, in this building. Should be an amazing atmosphere out there on the court tomorrow and Friday.”

In addition, Curry also mentioned some of the Celtics’ greatest players of all-time, going down the list of historic achievements that have taken place in Boston.

Curry References All-Time Celtic Greats

As he was discussing Boston’s incredible history, he made note of some all-time greats who he enjoyed watching. Curry brought up Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and the Celtics’ battles with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Just watching Larry Legend do what he did in his entire career, looking at the Boston-L.A. series, KG, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Rondo, getting the championship here. KG’s hilarious postgame, anything is possible, whatever,” Curry explained.

TD Garden with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and #NBAFinals basketball. Can't get bigger than this — 😎AK #MI💙😎 (@Sudharsan_ak) June 7, 2022

Curry showed his appreciation for Boston’s greats, and it’s clear that he respects the history that has taken place in the city over the years. That being said, while he and the Warriors may acknowledge the greatness of Boston, they aren’t planning to back down on the road.

Curry: ‘Our Experience Shows’

The Warriors point guard was asked about how the Warriors have found so much success on the road over the years. He stated that they just turn up the intensity and made sure to utilize their experience.

“We find another level of grit and determination, just an ability to find a way to get it done. Being in hostile environments, you get tested, you get pushed. Our experience kind of shows at the right time. Obviously, in this situation, it’s a must for us to win a championship. We got to be up for that task,” Curry explained.

Warriors have won at least 1 road game in an NBA record 26 straight playoff series. They have a .625 win % on road in playoffs under Kerr. The rest of the league is at .385 in that span — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 6, 2022

Golden State has won at least one road game in 26-straight playoff series. With Boston stealing Game 1 in San Francisco, they’re going to have to do that one again if they want to win another championship.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, June 8, in Boston.