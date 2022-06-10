Stephen Curry Reveals Final Decision on Game 4 Status vs. Celtics

The Boston Celtics took home a win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The 116-100 victory allowed them to take a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors. And while the story of the game for most was Celtics fans’ treatment of Draymond Green, point guard Stephen Curry also suffered a scary injury.

With a little over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter of Game 3, Al Horford and Curry dove for a loose ball. In the process, Horford landed on Curry’s ankle, causing the point guard to grimace in pain. He was listed as questionable on Golden State’s injury report the next day.

However, during his media availability on June 9, Curry provided an update on his injury and his status for Game 4. He said that the only thing he knows right now is that he’s “going to play.”

“I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now,” Curry declared.

Curry was asked to expand on his response, specifically regarding what the treatment process was like following the injury.

Curry Explains Treatment for Ankle

After his initial statement, Curry was asked about what the recovery has been like for his ankle since Game 3. The Warriors star said there was nothing special going on. He dunked it in ice buckets and is going to use the time before the game to warm up on it.

“About ten and a half hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket and that’s about it for now,” Curry revealed. “Then take advantage of today and tomorrow to get completely ready for the game. Get as much recovery and healing as possible and understand how important Game 4 is. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Curry has led every game of the series in scoring. In Game 3, he put up 31 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from three-point range.

This isn’t the first time Curry has injured his ankle this season. In fact, this isn’t the first time he’s injured his ankle against Boston this year.

Curry’s First Ankle Injury Against Celtics

During Boston’s meeting with Golden State on March 16, Curry fell victim to a similar fate. As both squads were diving for a loose ball, Marcus Smart fell on Curry’s ankle. The play caused Curry to miss the remainder of the regular season.

Head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the play, but Curry defended Smart’s actions a few days later. He said that it was “just a tough situation” and that Smart didn’t try to hurt him.

“He didn’t try to hurt me,” Curry explained. “There’s a certain way that he plays that I don’t think many other people would have made the play that he did. But I don’t think it was malicious or dirty or trying to hurt me. It was kind of just a tough situation.”

Curry also admitted that his recent injury at the hands of Horford isn’t nearly as bad as his previous one. When asked if this one was “less serious” he responded with, “for sure.”

“Oh, for sure,” Curry stated. “Like I said, this is almost the identical type play. This one just wasn’t as bad as that one. As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn’t. Yesterday, I could. That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn’t as bad. We’ll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I’m going to play, but just see how it responds to that type of impact.”

Game 4 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, June 10, in Boston.