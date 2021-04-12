Celtics Legend Suggests Boston Land Former All-Star, Not Bradley Beal

Boston Celtics legend, radio color commentator Cedric Maxwell isn’t quite ready to give up on Boston’s All-Star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But, if Danny Ainge’s hands are forced to do so, at some point in the near future, trading for Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal isn’t ideal for the Celtics, according to Maxwell. He has another viable option for Boston.

Cedric Maxwell On Splitting Celtics’ All-Star Tandem: ‘Karl-Anthony Towns, Someone Like That, I’m In’

On the latest episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast, Max says he believes if the Celtics split Tatum and Brown, they are better off dealing one of their All-Stars for the likes of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, instead of Beal.

“It’s a question that’s going to come with time and not trading one of them but who’d you want? You ask me right now; if you’re talking about a Karl-Anthony Towns; someone like that, I’m in,” Maxwell said in his latest episode of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast. “That big center, what he’s able to do for your team and change the dynamic that way. But, if you’re talking about just getting Bradley Beal in here. Well, if you get Bradley Beal; what do you lose in translation?”

Max doesn’t see swapping Brown out for a player like Beal making the Celtics a better team. Adding a big like Towns would give head coach Brad Stevens an Al Horford-like center to man the middle on offense, whereas, in Beal, Cedric believes we’ll essentially see another variation of what’s happening right now between Jaylen and Tatum.

Still, Max is interested in seeing how far the team’s current All-Star tandem can take Boston between now and what he’s hoping will be a deep playoff run for Ainge and the Celtics. In fact, the 1981 NBA Finals MVP said he’s recently spoken with Ainge as he shared his concerns about this year’s team.

Cedric Maxwell Speaks With Celtics’ Danny Ainge

In the midst of the Celtics’ latest seven-game homestand, Maxwell got a chance to catch up with his former teammate just before a recent game at TD Garden.

“We keep thinking the same thing; this is not a championship team and people are like “Well how do you feel?” Well, I’m like everybody else — I’m disappointed,” Maxwell said. “They should have a better record considering all the talent they have but I’ll say one thing. I got a chance to talk to Danny (Ainge), coming into the building.

“He was like “So many things have happened, this team hasn’t even been completely healthy” and you think about it, even last night, you would have loved to have (Evan) Fournier around but you couldn’t have him because of COVID.”

Jayson Tatum Shines In Celtics’ Impressive Win Over The Denver Nuggets

In one of the regular season’s better outings, the Celtics upset the Denver Nuggets 105-87, Sunday afternoon.

Behind a critical 31-3 Celtics run in the second half, Boston erased a 14-point deficit and captured an 18-point win to kick its three-game road trip out west.

Coming off of a signature career 53-point performance, Tatum scored 14 of his game-high 28 points to help push the Celtics to victory. He also pulled down 10 rebounds and Brown added 20 points while Boston’s defense held the Nuggets to eight points (31-8) in the final frame.

