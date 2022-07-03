Former Celtics Fan Favorite Earning Another Shot at NBA Dream

The Boston Celtics have made their fair share of important moves this summer, but they all pale in comparison to some of the trades that have gone down around the league. Most notably, a deal that former Celtics GM Danny Ainge pulled off in Utah.

Ainge traded star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for a haul of draft picks. Now, the Jazz will be looking to retool their roster around Donovan Mitchell. And according to recent reports, Ainge has decided to dig into his Boston roots.

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, the Jazz are taking a look at former Celtics big man Tacko Fall. The 7’6 behemoth will be playing for their Summer League team, and while it seems unlikely he’d make the main roster, it’s still another chance for him to get back into the NBA.

“With Rudy Gobert gone, Jazz checking out another giant in 7-6 free agent center Tacko Fall. Fall is playing on Utah’s summer league team and is connected to Danny Ainge dating back to his time with the Celtics,” Spears tweeted.

With Rudy Gobert gone, Jazz checking out another giant in 7-6 free agent center Tacko Fall. Fall is playing on Utah’s summer league team and is connected to Danny Ainge dating back to his time with the Celtics. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 2, 2022

Fall spent two seasons in Boston, appearing in 26 games. Last year, he played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, hitting the floor in just 11 contests. In Utah, Fall could receive a decent chance to get back into the league.

Fall Has Chance to Make NBA Roster

With Utah being in an unconventional situation now that Gobert is gone and Mitchell is the lone star, Fall could end up getting more of a chance than he would on other teams. As noted by Nick Goss of Yahoo Sports, the Jazz may be able to afford him more opportunities.

“Fall, who became a fan favorite with the Boston Celtics during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, now has an opportunity to impress the Jazz and potentially earn a spot on their regular season roster,” Goss wrote. “Utah’s center situation is pretty interesting right now after the team reportedly traded star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.”

TACKO FALL IN HIS BAG!!! pic.twitter.com/erpGGVxZjf — Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) May 6, 2021

In 37 total games played in the NBA, Fall holds career averages of 1.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks on 67.3% shooting from the field. While his height has given him obvious advantages in the paint, his clumsiness and lack of quickness have held him back.

Ainge knows Fall from their shared time in Boston, but this isn’t even the first Celtics connection Ainge has brought to Utah this summer.

Jazz Hired Celtics Assistant as Coach

Earlier this offseason, after Quin Snyder stepped down as head coach, the Jazz conducted a lengthy search for their next leader. In the end, Ainge ended up poaching someone from Boston’s coaching tree, hiring now-former Celtics assistant Will Hardy as the franchise’s new head coach.

Hardy had been an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs for years before following Ime Udoka to Boston to be his lead assistant. Now, at just 34 years old, he’ll get to lead his own team.

With Fall earning a shot in Summer League and Hardy joining the franchise, too, it’s clear that Ainge isn’t afraid to tap into his Celtics roots.