Celtics’ ‘Big Regret’ Involves $96 Million Star Guard

Over the years, the Boston Celtics have built a true championship-caliber team. They were two wins away from becoming NBA Champions this past year, but unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors got in the way, winning their fourth title in the last eight years.

Regardless, this season was a phenomenal sign of progress for the Celtics. This was the furthest they’ve made it since the 2009-10 NBA season. Everything they’ve accomplished over the last decade led up to the formation of this team. However, there were a few mistakes along the way.

According to an anonymous Eastern Conference GM who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Celtics should never have let Terry Rozier go. He believes that they should have kept him around and run him and Marcus Smart together, with Smart at the point guard. The GM called it a “big regret.”

“If they had kept Terry Rozier and let Smart run the show earlier on? There would have been some rough spots while those guys learned but that has to be a big regret. Just pay Rozier, there’s your sixth man, and make Marcus your starter. What a good combo that would have been. It is nice to see Smart develop but it probably could have happened sooner,” the GM said.

This past season, Rozier averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% shooting from three-point range. He primarily played the shooting guard position for the Charlotte Hornets while LaMelo Ball played the one.

In addition, the GM noted that Boston failed Smart by not allowing him to play point guard sooner.

Celtics Failed Smart By Chasing Point Guards

Before this year, Smart was played as a shooting guard, as Danny Ainge attempted to sign big-name point guard after big-name point guard. The GM said that this was a huge mistake, and ultimately, prevented Smart from becoming the best version of himself.

“In one respect, you have to say, good for them for giving him the keys and seeing what he can do. But you also have to say, hey, what took you so long? You know they went out and tried so hard under Danny [Ainge] to get that big-time point guard, Kyrie [Irving] and Kemba [Walker],” the GM explained.

When Smart came into the league, Rajon Rondo was the team’s point guard. After that, there was a brief period where Smart and Avery Bradley shared the duties, but they were swiftly replaced by Isaiah Thomas. Then it was Kyrie Irving, followed by Kemba Walker. Now, Smart has finally been given the reins as the Celtics’ starting point guard.

And in his first full season, he did a great job.

Smart’s First Season as Celtics’ Point Guard

In his first season as Boston’s full-time point guard, Smart averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, a career-high 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals on 41.8% shooting from the field and 33.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Not only that, but he took home the Defensive Player of the Year award, helping the Celtics become the best defensive team in the league. It was a defense that led them all the way to the NBA Finals, something none of the other point guards mentioned (outside of Rondo) could accomplish.

Now, Smart will prepare for next season, where he will be the team’s point guard once again. Although, it would be nice to have Rozier around to be his backcourt running mate.