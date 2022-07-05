24-Year-Old Free-Agent Big Man Hints at Joining Celtics

After making it all the way to the NBA Finals this past season, the Boston Celtics are focused on reloading the roster for another deep playoff run next year. All of their core players are set to return, but Brad Stevens has already been active on the market, adding players to Boston’s already-stacked roster.

He began the summer by reportedly inking Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract after he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs. Then, Stevens followed that up by reportedly trading for Malcolm Brogdon, sending out five players and a protected first-round pick in the process.

One position they have yet to fill, though, is the backup big man spot. They traded Daniel Theis in the Brogdon deal, so they should be scouring the market for a replacement. Well, considering Washington Wizards big man just liked this tweet, he might be a smart bet to fill the position.

You’ll see — Ashton Kingg (@KinggAshton) July 4, 2022

Bryant liked a reply to a tweet slandering his name. A Bostonian took to Twitter, asking why so many people are begging for Bryant to join the Celtics. When another fan came to Bryant’s defense, he couldn’t help but like the Tweet.

This caused fans to go into a frenzy, as this isn’t the first time Bryant has been connected to the Celtics via rumors.

Bryant Supposedly Spotted at Logan Airport

Once Bryant liked the tweet, multiple Celtics fans were quick to sniff out the connection. PJ Gear quote-tweeted the reply, insinuating that Bryant’s like could mean that he’s one step closer to signing with the Celtics this summer.

Thomas Bryant just liked this 👀☘️ https://t.co/IQ4U7Cw5rw — PJ Gear (@gear_pj) July 5, 2022

In addition, Bryant was supposedly seen at Logan Airport on July 2. Celtics fans, once again sniffing around for potential offseason clues, immediately made the connection. Whether or not Bryant was in town doing business with the Celtics is unknown, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating.

PSA: I work at Logan and I think I just served thomas Bryant — Jordan (@JustLobIt) July 2, 2022

*ignoring that I don’t think minimum contract candidates go on free agent visits* He’s a Celtic https://t.co/BDRY9Dco7l — Al Horford Pacino (@alpacinogrunt) July 2, 2022

All of the buzz surrounding Bryant joining the Celtics didn’t just come from Twitter sleuthing, though. It stems from actual reporting.

Bryant Reportedly Interested in Celtics

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Bryant has been exploring his options and the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as two likely suitors.

“Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning,” Haynes wrote.

Yahoo Sources: Free agent center Thomas Bryant is receiving significant interest from contending teams including Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He’s expected to make a decision later this morning. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

While Bryant didn’t end up making his decision that morning, as reported by Haynes, the connection is still important to note. Combine it with the liked tweet and Logan Airport spotting, and it would make a ton of sense.

Though he was injured for most of last season, Bryant’s numbers suggest that he could be a solid backup in Boston. Across 170 games, Bryant holds career averages of 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 59.0% shooting from the field and 35.0% shooting from distance on 1.5 three-point attempts per game.

Landing Bryant on a minimum deal would certainly be a steal, but it’s definitely feasible. Twitter detectives never rest, and based on their recent findings, Bryant-to-the-Celtics is a very real possibility.