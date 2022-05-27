$47 Million Scorer Listed as Celtics Top Offseason Target in Free Agency

Big changes won’t be on the Boston Celtics’ minds this offseason. They are currently competing in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, and the entirety of their regular rotation will be under team control again next season. However, improving around the edges will be a top priority.

Boston will have their mid-level exception available to them. Outside of that, the only way they can bring players on board will be through trades, the draft, or via veteran minimum contracts. That means they have virtually one shot at adding an impactful player whilst simultaneously keeping their current core intact.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Indiana Pacers swingman could be a potential target for the Celtics this summer. The 28-year-old has been a solid scorer in the past and could be a useful piece for Boston to bring off their bench.

ESPN story on Pacers guard TJ Warren sitting out final 12 games to prepare for next season — and summer free agency: https://t.co/gz4MUVyHyC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2022

Warren holds career averages of 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 50.7% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from three-point range. He’s done all that in 28.8 minutes per game. While he likely wouldn’t have as large a role in Boston, the Celtics could benefit from bucket-getting ways.

However, Buckley also noted that there are certain risks that would come with signing Warren. Most notably, the fact that he’s been extremely injury-prone in recent years.

Warren Provides Risky Way to ‘Stretch Boston’s Budget’

When introducing the idea of the Celtics signing Warren, Buckley said that “one way to stretch Boston’s budget is by assuming a certain level of risk.” Since the Celtics don’t have much money to spend, taking a risk on Warren could be a great way to potentially capitalize on that.

Tj Warren scored 53 points in the bubble and hasn’t been heard from since pic.twitter.com/hmeFsxNvgW — mev 🧸🌹🏀 (@mevvybear) April 4, 2022

The biggest red flag in regards to signing Warren is his injury history.

“Warren has suited up four times over the past two seasons combined because of stress fractures in his left foot,” Buckley wrote. “Any team that signs him will be taking on some risk, despite the fact his foot reportedly healed late in the season – long after the Indiana Pacers were buried in the Eastern Conference standings – according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.”

The last time Warren was able to play for an extended period of time was in The Bubble in 2020. During that stretch of time, Warren averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 54.1% from the field and 47.5% from deep. He even recorded a 53-point game. Since then, as mentioned by Buckley, he’s only played in four games.

TJ Warren Caught 🔥 For Career-High 53 PTS! TJ Warren Caught 🔥 for a career-high 53 PTS (9/12 3PM) in Pacers victory over Philadelphia! #WholeNewGame Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go to our official website at nba_webonly.app.link/nbasite Get NBA LEAGUE PASS: nba.app.link/nbaleaguepass5 2020-08-02T02:16:01Z

However, despite the clear injury concerns, Buckley believes that Warren would fit well in Boston.

Warren ‘Checks Both Boxes’ for Celtics

Boston’s current system revolves around defense. And on the offensive end, the team is focused on surrounding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with the right pieces. According to Buckley, Warren fits both of those needs.

“Between 2017-18 and 2019-20, he averaged 18-plus points on 48-plus percent shooting each season,” Buckley pointed out. “In the latter two, he also converted better than 40 percent of his triples. The Celtics need more wings who can splash from distance and defend, and a healthy Warren checks both boxes.”

Warren has improved his jump shot over the course of his career and is now a dependable shooter from behind the three-point line. If he can continue that trend upon his return from injury, he’d be a great fit for the Celtics.