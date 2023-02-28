Knicks Coach Sounds Off on Jayson Tatum After Ugly Game in Brutal Celtics Loss

After a two-game win streak coming out of the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics dropped their contest against the New York Knicks on Monday night, losing by a score of 94-109. Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot once again, and it ended up seriously hurting the Celtics.

Tatum shot just 6-of-18 from the field and 1-of-9 from behind the three-point line, and his frustrations with the officiating led to the Celtics star getting ejected.d After the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about what they did to successfully guard Tatum, and he praised the Celtics star in his response.

“He’s an incredible player,” Thibodeau said via CLNS Media. “So, I thought, when you play a guy like that, you’re just trying to make him work as much as you can, knowing you can guard him perfectly, and he can make [shots]. And he’s had big games against us. So, some of it was, he missed shots that he normally makes, but I thought we had an awareness as a team as to where he was, and we tried to make him work on every possession. That was probably the only thing. The thing about him – he can beat you [in] so many different ways. He can beat you off the dribble, he can beat you with a shot, he can beat you in the post, he can beat you with the pass. So, there’s constant pressure that he’s putting on you at all times, and he moves without the ball. So, when you add all those things in, if you’re not locked in as a team, there’s a lot of shots that he creates by his movement. Like, if he spins off the elbow, and you react from the corner, they’re skipping to the corner. And they’ve played very, very unselfishly for the last two years. They play for each other. They’re a terrific team. They’re strong on both sides of the ball.”

Boston shot poorly from three-point range as a team, finishing the game shooting 9-of-42 (21.4%) from beyond the three-point arc – their worst game in terms of three-point efficiency so far this season.

Joel Embiid Praises Celtics After Loss

The Celtics’ loss to the Knicks came just one game after they mounted a big-time comeback to earn a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. After that win, Sixers star big man Joel Embiid was clearly frustrated as he praised Boston’s depth post-game.

“Man, we were right there,” Embiid said via CLNS Media. “Obviously, [they’re a] great team. Like I said last time we played them, they’re extremely deep. On any given night, especially if you know the best player is not playing well, they have a lot of guys that can pick it up. And then for us, I think, you’re right there. Being up 15, I thought we went out ready to play basketball, and we just got to be better, all of us. Especially, I thought, for the most part, before they made that run in the third quarter, we took away their threes. We relaxed a little bit, and that’s, you know, we just got to be better.”

Joel Embiid Name-Drops Al Horford & Jayson Tatum

In addition, Embiid pointed to Al Horford’s performance as a catalyst in Boston’s win, noting that Tatum turned things up in the second half, too.

“We relaxed,” Embiid explained. “Obviously, Al, he made a couple of huge threes. And Tatum, he got a little bit going in that third quarter, too; before that, he was not very good. Obviously, being up 15, we just relaxed.”