Hall-of-Famer Sounds off on Celtics’ Jayson Tatum: ‘He Has That Ability’

As the Boston Celtics trek through the NBA Finals, they are led by a talented cast. While role players like Al Horford, Marcus Smart, and Derrick White have been crucial to Boston’s postseason success, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain at the forefront.

And while Brown has played well, he is the Scottie Pippen to Tatum’s Michael Jordan. Tatum is coming off of an All-NBA First Team season and just took home the first-ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP award after taking down the Miami Heat in seven games.

The 24-year-old is drawing the attention of NBA Hall-of-Famers. More specifically, Tracy McGrady spoke highly of the Celtics youngster when he sat down with Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington for an interview. He said that Tatum has the potential to finish his career in the upper echelon of NBA talent, and even compared him to a current NBA great.

“I think he can be really good. We’re talking K.D. status,” said McGrady during his interview with NBC Sports Washington. “I think the kid has the potential to be that good. He’s already showing glimpses of that in his young NBA career. I think he has the ability to win multiple championships, be an MVP of the NBA. I think he has that ability.”

But despite offering praise regarding Tatum, McGrady still doesn’t believe he’s the best young star in the NBA today.

McGrady Chooses Best Young NBA Star

The Hall-of-Famer gave a wide variety of NBA takes during his interview with NBC Sports Washington. He revealed his thoughts on who the best player in the league is, as well as who the best young player is. And spoiler alert, it isn’t Tatum.

“McGrady caught up with NBC Sports Washington last week to discuss his new venture, the Ones Basketball League, a nationwide 1-on-1 league that held its most recent event in the D.C. area over the weekend,” wrote Hughes. “McGrady offered some opinions about the NBA today, including how Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league and, as good as Tatum is, Luka Doncic is the best young player in the game.”

All-NBA Playoff Team G: Steph Curry

G: Luka Doncic

F: Jimmy Butler

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/2psI8OB5l5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 30, 2022

Just like Tatum, Doncic was a member of the All-NBA First Team this past season. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they were taken down by the Golden State Warriors – Boston’s current NBA Finals opponent.

And speaking of the Warriors, McGrady also discussed Stephen Curry and what a fourth title would mean for his legacy.

McGrady’s Take on Curry’s All-Time Rank

According to McGrady, ranking Curry on a list of all-time greats is hard because he wasn’t the best player on two of the championship teams he was on. Because of that, putting him next to players such as Jordan and Kobe Bryant is difficult.

“We know Steph is like the 3-point God. But when it comes to putting him with [Michael Jordan] and these guys that won that level of championships; Kobe [Bryant] and Magic Johnson, I don’t know where to rank him,” McGrady explained. “I know he’s pretty high. But I think those guys are in a different class than Steph Curry based off of [all of that]. They’re on championship teams. K.D. came and joined the Warriors and became the best player and helped Steph win two more championships. But Steph wasn’t the best player on that team.”

Tracy McGrady on Stephen Curry: “When it comes to putting him with MJ and guys that won that level of championships; Kobe and Magic, I don't know where to rank him. I know he's pretty high. But I think those guys are in a different class than Steph Curry.” @ChaseHughesNBCS pic.twitter.com/NeGkEAXZIK — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 8, 2022

That being said, if Curry takes down the Celtics this year, he will undoubtedly earn himself a Finals MVP award.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, June 8, in Boston.