Celtics Strike Trade, Unload Big Man & Newly-Acquired Guard: Report

Celtics trade Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Magic

Getty The Boston Celtics make a cost-saving move.

It may not be the blockbuster that Celtics fans had been hoping for, but Boston is officially on the board.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the C’s have struck a trade with the Orlando Magic mere hours before the NBA’s 3:00 pm ET trade deadline on February 10. The deal sees Boston send seven-footer Bol Bol, guard PJ Dozier, a future second-round pick and cash to Central Florida. In return, the Celtics will receive a future second-rounder from the Magic. 

Bookkeeping Move Dips Celtics Below Luxury Tax

The cost-saving move has zero effect on Boston’s current rotation as both Bol and Dozier are currently on the mend with season-ending injuries. ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down the financial fallout from the trade:

The trade puts Boston under the luxury tax They will also create a $2.1M and $1.9M TE Bol and Dozier are on expiring contracts Bol has $707K remaining on his $2.1M contract and Dozier $626K on his $1.9M salary. Orlando will need to open up 2 roster spots.

Boston originally acquired Bol and Dozier on January 19 from the Denver Nuggets as part of a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs. Bol is recovering from right foot surgery while Dozier suffered a torn ACL last November.

