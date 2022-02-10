Celtics Strike Trade, Unload Big Man & Newly-Acquired Guard: Report

It may not be the blockbuster that Celtics fans had been hoping for, but Boston is officially on the board.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the C’s have struck a trade with the Orlando Magic mere hours before the NBA’s 3:00 pm ET trade deadline on February 10. The deal sees Boston send seven-footer Bol Bol, guard PJ Dozier, a future second-round pick and cash to Central Florida. In return, the Celtics will receive a future second-rounder from the Magic.

Bookkeeping Move Dips Celtics Below Luxury Tax

The cost-saving move has zero effect on Boston’s current rotation as both Bol and Dozier are currently on the mend with season-ending injuries. ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down the financial fallout from the trade:

The trade puts Boston under the luxury tax They will also create a $2.1M and $1.9M TE Bol and Dozier are on expiring contracts Bol has $707K remaining on his $2.1M contract and Dozier $626K on his $1.9M salary. Orlando will need to open up 2 roster spots.

Boston originally acquired Bol and Dozier on January 19 from the Denver Nuggets as part of a three-team trade with the San Antonio Spurs. Bol is recovering from right foot surgery while Dozier suffered a torn ACL last November.

