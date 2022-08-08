Celtics Will Only Use Trade Assets ‘In an Emergency’, says Insider

Pending more trades, the Boston Celtics rotation is set for the 2022-23 season. In addition to their starting lineup of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III, the team’s offseason moves provides them with a second unit of Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari, Derrick White, Grant Williams, and Payton Pritchard. They also have assets at their disposal to add to their rotation.

These assets include the $6.9 million trade exception they created when they traded Juancho Hernagomez to the San Antonio Spurs and the $5.9 million trade exception they created when they traded Dennis Schroder to the Houston Rockets. Though these assets will not expire until 2023, Steve Bulpett believes Boston won’t use them unless they need to.

“Yeah, it’s a break-glass-n-case-of-emergency kind of thing. It’s there if you need it. The best thing for them would be not to need it at all.”

While Bulpett believes that the Celtics won’t use either of the TPEs at their disposal, he believes the Celtics will need players who can play to help conserve Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

“The important thing is, what the Celtics need is people who can make sure that Al Horford does not get used up during the regular season. Guys who can give you spot minutes here and there, enough so you can keep winning and keep playing well, at the level you want—definitely for Al Horford but most likely as well for Rob Williams. He’s had his injury issues, and you want to be careful with him.”

Bulpett Confirms Horford’s Minutes Restriction

Jared Weiss reported that the Celtics will limit Horford’s playing time when the 2022-23 season starts, which will include resting him on back-to-backs.

“(Boston) will certainly need center depth, as Al Horford is expected to sit out most back-to-backs and have his minutes limited even further next season, according to team sources.”

Bulpett confirmed the report while talking to Sean Deveney, believing that the team will limit Horford as much as they can when given the opportunity.

“You’re not going to see Al in back-to-backs. I’d bet quite a bit on that. I also believe they will limit him when they can. They’re certainly better able to limit minutes in the backcourt, but that’s a situation where they will be looking to find minutes for guys. I think will be a smarter rotation going forward.”

Bulpett explained why he believes the Celtics are going this route with Horford’s playing time.

Bulpett Explains Why Boston Will Limit Horford’s Minutes

Because of Horford’s advanced age, Bulpett believes that conserving him is important because he’ll be ready for when the stakes are at their highest – the playoffs.

“You can’t be burning out an Al Horford, age 36. You’ve got to err on the side of caution because the important games are in the playoffs, and you saw how fatigue can enter into this.”

In the 23 playoff games Horford played for the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he averaged 12 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks a game in 35.7 minutes a game. He also shot 52.3 percent from the field, which included 48 percent from three.

For obvious reasons, the Celtics want that same production from Horford again and believe that being cautious with his minutes during the upcoming regular season could do just that.