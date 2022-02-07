2 Trade Proposals for Celtics’ Dennis Schroder: Report

After Sunday’s win against the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics veteran guard Dennis Schroder addressed his future in Boston, as we could be witnessing Schroder’s final days in a Celtics uniform this season.

The NBA trade deadline — February 10 — is only three days away. And, while the Celtics, who are winners of seven of their last eight outings and currently on a five-game winning streak, are hitting their stride, they could be cutting ties with Schroder between now and Thursday afternoon’s deadline.

Instead of reeling in top-tier talent for a solid finish to the 2021-22 campaign, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ goal this week is getting below the $136 million luxury tax threshold. According to Action Network’s Matt Malone, who revealed that Stevens is currently staring at two proposals for Schroder, the Celtics are looking to make cost-saving moves only.

“The Boston Celtics’ priority, according to multiple sources, is to clear salary to save on the luxury tax,” Malone wrote. “There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schroder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls.”

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have tradable pieces that would address the Celtics’ glaring issues, whether efficient shooting or a secondary playmaker.

Here are two proposals, one from each the Bucks and the Bulls that would save the Celtics money and fit the criteria of Malone’s report.

Schroder to The Bucks for George Hill, Semi Ojeleye?

First up is the Bucks:

Boston Celtics receive: George Hill, PG Semi Ojeleye, PF



Milwaukee Bucks receive: Dennis Schroder, PG



Amidst pressure by the hands of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat and the Bulls, respectively, the reigning champion Bucks should be looking to load up on offense ahead of this week’s trade deadline. Trading for Schroder would grant them that opportunity, thus adding a 14+ point per game scorer, who’s capable of going off for 20+ on any given night while keeping opposing defenses on its heels.

Milwaukee would thrive off Schroder, filling in a sixth man role behind Jrue Holiday. Averaging 14.4 points 4.8 assists, per ESPN.com, Dennis is an ideal fit as an upgrade to George Hill.

They’ll have to throw in Semi Ojeleye to match contracts. Meanwhile, the Celtics would be acquiring a pass-first reserve in George Hill, which wouldn’t be a rental for Boston, and would save Stevens some money in contrast to Schroder’s $5.8 million, per Spotrac.

Hill inked a two-year deal worth $8 million over the summer; thus, the Celtics could have him under the books for $4 million in 2022-23, per Spotrac. Ojeleye’s current deal expires this summer.

Report: Celtics’ Schroder for Bulls’ Troy Brown Jr.

Below is a potential offer from the Bulls:

Boston Celtics receive: Troy Brown Jr., SF Future second-round draft pick



Chicago Bulls receive: Dennis Schroder, PG



Last week, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Troy Brown Jr. along with a future second-round pick as a potential target in a deal for Schroder. If dealt, Boston would be Brown Jr.’s third stop in four years but could be the apple of Stevens’ eye if the first-year GM believes in the 22-year-old’s potential.

Brown Jr.’s averaging 4.8 points, connecting on 33.3% of his 3-pointers in 17.4 minutes per game this season.

