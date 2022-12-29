Celtics Urged to Make Trade to Upgrade From Grant Williams

After a small rough patch, the Boston Celtics seem to be back on track. They’ve won three games in a row and are sitting pretty atop the Eastern Conference. But just because they’re in a good spot doesn’t mean they can’t improve even more.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are one of the best duos in the league, but there are still some holes on Boston’s roster. One that could need addressing is the backup big man position. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, adding a backup big should be the team’s “top trade priority,” and they should look to find an upgrade over Grant Williams.

“A floor-spacing big would give the offense more breathing room,” Buckley wrote. “Boston has one in Al Horford, but it might want to carefully track his floor time since he’ll turn 37 in June. The Celtics sort of have another in Grant Williams, but the 6’6″, 236-pounder doesn’t have a ton of size or athleticism.”

Buckley’s analysis of the situation doesn’t completely disregard Williams, as the Celtics forward is an extremely valuable part of their rotation, but when it comes to the backup big position, they could still use more help. At just 6’6”, Williams might classify as more of a wing than a big.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, they don’t have many trade assets to work with. They have two TPEs clocking in at around $7 million and $6 million, but past that, the only non-rotational players that would likely be available in talks would be Payton Pritchard and Blake Griffin. And even then, trading those two would be sacrificing some deep bench depth.

Jayson Tatum Calls Out Foolish Trade Rumors

For the majority of the season, everything has been smooth sailing in Boston. A small losing stretch cast some doubt, but it was merely a brief moment in time. Last year, however, there were a lot of people questioning whether or not Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could co-exist.

Tatum was recently asked how he feels about being a part of such an amazing duo, and he pointed out how quickly the conversation changed from last year to this year.

“It’s crazy, you know, this time last year, y’all wanted to trade either one of us, and now, you just said Mike [Jordan] and Scottie [Pippen],” Tatum said. “So, we’re not as bad as you guys say we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie yet. We’re just two young guys that love to compete, love to try to help our team win every night… but you know, we gotta win. We gotta win when it counts most.”

Celtics Not Trading Derrick White

While an upgrade at the backup big man position may sound enticing, the Celtics aren’t going to be making any crazy moves at the deadline. Derrick White has a very tradable salary, but according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, his place on the Celtics is safe.

“They will look at big guys, too, but it will be tough for them to upgrade there without giving up a player or two, like a Derrick White and they have not shown any sign of wanting to do that,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “There are not a lot of big guys who are going to be available and who fit into that TPE window.”