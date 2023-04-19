Trae Young Sends Message on Derrick White After Celtics Best Hawks

Derrick White has arguably been the Boston Celtics’ best player during their opening two playoff games against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Tuesday, April 18, White continued his stellar form, providing a significant impact on both sides of the court while also leading by example when Joe Mazzulla wanted his team to up the tempo.

It would appear as if White’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed by the Hawks roster, as following the Celtics’ latest win, Trae Young praised White during his post-game press conference.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 Postgame: Quin Snyder, Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic

“Yeah, he’s just playing great basketball,” Young said. “And he’s opportunistic in some of the things that he does. But he also stands alone. He’s assertive. He’s getting into the lane and attacking the rim. He’s made big threes off the dribble too, which are hard to guard…And you know, there’s a lot of guys that have played well; we got another game coming up at home, so we’re gonna get ready for him.”

White walked away from the win with a statline of 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks on 69.8% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three-point range. Another interesting note is that when White was at the free-throw line late in the game, the Celtics fans showed their appreciation for his performance by giving him MVP chants.

Jayson Tatum ‘Pleased’ For Derrick White

While the Celtics have been one of the best team’s in the NBA this season, Jayson Tatum has been their only genuine MVP candidate before his form cooled off after the All-Star break.

However, during his post-game press conference, Tatum revealed his happiness at White receiving MVP chants during the fourth quarter, noting how the guard has been ‘playing his a** off.’

Jayson Tatum REACTS to Derrick White MVP Chants in Game 2 vs Hawks | Postgame

“I mean, s***, I was happy for him,” Tatum said. “He’s been playing his ass off these last two games. Obviously, a big, big reason why we’ve won these last two games. We need him to continue to play at this level, and he can. So, I was happy to hear that. We talked about it after the game. He was like, ‘That’s what it feels like?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I guess.”

As expected, Tatum was once again a difference maker for Boston, leading their scoring charts while also helping his team’s cause with some impressive playmaking, including a one-handed cross-court scoop pass to Al Horford as he beat a double-team.

Derrick White Speaks on MVP Chants: ‘It Was Cool’

During his own post-game press conference, White discussed his feelings about the support he received from the Celtics crowd during the game, noting that he was also feeling a similar level of support from his teammates on the bench.

Derrick White: My Celtics Teammates EMPOWER Me to Be Myself

“We know that rebounding is gonna be a big point of a series,” White said. “Obviously, something we still need to work on and focus on. But I was just trying to get in there, get a rebound. And it was just cool to get the love from the bench and the crowd when I was just trying to help the team win.”

Celtics fans will be hoping White can sustain his current level of play when the Celtics face off against the Hawks in Atlanta on Friday, April 21.