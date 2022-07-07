21-Year-Old Rookie Big Man Has Serious Shot at Making Celtics Roster

The Boston Celtics’ offseason is fully underway, and next up on their busy schedule is Summer League. They have fully filled out their roster with young and old players alike, and their first game will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

While Summer League teams are often filled with NBA hopefuls, G League players, and rookies, this year’s Celtics squad has a real opportunity in front of them. The big men, in particular, could end up earning a shot at making the Celtics’ main roster, as they have yet to sign a backup center.

In a July 6 article for NBC Sports Boston, Celtics insider Chris Forsberg broke down Boston’s Summer League roster, ranking the players from most intriguing to least intriguing. Coming in at third on that list was big man Trevion Williams, who, according to Forsberg, could potentially have a shot at making the Celtics’ roster if he improves in certain areas.

“If the Celtics weren’t sometimes one of the worst cutting teams in the league, we’d suggest that Williams needs to be signed immediately,” Forsberg wrote. “Fortunately, when he’s not zipping over-the-head darts or sneaking bounce passes through traffic for easy layups, Williams does a bunch more.”

Trevion Williams summer hype train is gonna fill up fast. We got sweeping hook shots (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CrK9zMIO4i — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 5, 2022

Forsberg praised Williams’ passing, and although he will need to work hard in Summer League to even have a chance at earning a roster spot, it’s clear that the big man has fans in the Celtics world.

Williams’ Passing Could Earn Him Roster Spot

Considering Forsberg has a documented obsession with Robert Williams, which he even alluded to, it’s not surprising that he’s taken a liking to Trevion Williams. With his beautiful passing, the Celtics could take a serious interest in him and offer him, at the very least, a two-way spot.

“We’re total suckers for slick-passing big men (which might help explain our unhealthy Robert Williams obsession) so we were excited to see the undrafted Purdue product land on Boston’s summer roster,” Forsberg stated.

Play

50 of the Top Plays by Purdue C Trevion Williams | Big Ten in the 2021 NBA Draft Purdue junior C Trevion Williams will enter the 2021 NBA Draft while retaining his eligibility. Enjoy a look at some of the top plays from Williams' career with the Boilermakers. #PurdueBoilermakers #NCAABasketball #NBADraft SUBSCRIBE to Big Ten Network on YouTube for the latest highlights and videos: btn.com/youtubesubscribe More from Big Ten football/basketball/other sports: btn.com Watch… 2021-05-06T20:30:02Z

The big man spent four years at Purdue before eventually going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his final collegiate season with the Boilermakers, Williams averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 54.7% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from distance.

Williams’ passing is the main draw when it comes to his game, but he also does other things very well. However, Forsberg also admitted that the youngster also has some very clear flaws.

Strengths and Weaknesses of Williams

In addition to his passing, Williams also has great size and can contend with other, bigger players down low. However, his pick-and-roll defense needs to improve, and he needs to learn to play above the rim.

“He plays below the rim and absolutely must improve his defense in the pick-and-roll. But he’s got great size and can joust with taller players. And that passing. (swoons) Plus, the Celtics desperately need more Williamses in their frontcourt,” Forsberg explained.

And flattening screens. He also bloodied a dude at one point. And his passing is as advertised. All aboard. pic.twitter.com/ma8XS2aChi — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 5, 2022

With Boston in need of a backup big man, Williams has a real opportunity to earn a roster spot this summer. If he can improve his defense and has a great showing during Summer League, Boston’s backup center questions may be answered internally.