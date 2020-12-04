Tristan Thompson Vows To Bring ‘LeBron Wisdom’ To Celtics

The Boston Celtics’ newest big man Tristan Thompson brings a championship pedigree to its young core and wasted no time in reminding everyone when he was formally introduced Thursday afternoon.

Thompson, who was a member of the champion 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, says its winning culture led by the league’s best in LeBron James is what pushed his teammates to hold one another accountable. He plans to instill that same attitude in Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum and his new team.

Thompson, 29, says LeBron went to extreme measures to keep the Cavs motivated. Facing a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals, James challenged Thompson and the Cavaliers in a manner that Thompson had never seen before.

Tristan Thompson Says Sharing Wisdom He Learned From LeBron Is ‘What The NBA Is All About’

The moment had a profound impact on Tristan.

“LeBron texted us and said, “If you don’t think we have a chance to win Game 5 of this series, then don’t come on the plane.” As a young guy, to hear your leader say that and believe that much in this ball club, it says a lot,” Thompson said. “It gave the guys who weren’t sure faith and hope. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of that, so for me to be able to share my wisdom from what I learned from Bron and pass on to these guys is what the NBA is about.”

Cleveland, of course, went on to win three straight against the Golden State Warriors, capturing its first NBA title in franchise history.

Tristan Thompson On Mentoring Jayson Tatum: ‘I Want Jayson To Be The Best Jayson He Can Be’

Thompson is looking forward to working with Tatum. He vows to bring out the best from the Celtics rising star.

“Never be afraid to speak up. If you are the guy that punches the clock and does the right things every day; you’ve earned the right to light a fire under your teammates’ ass or call them out because we all expect the best from each other,” Thompson said. “I want Jayson to be the best Jayson he can be and he should want me to be the best Tristan I can be – that’s what real brotherhood and leadership is about and that’s how you take your game to the next level. Playing with LeBron, he’ll call us out and want us to be better and we will hold accountable the same way.

“Once you are able to do that and your teammates respect that, that’s when your game goes to a whole different level.”

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge knows the benefits that come with bringing Thompson into the fold. He, too, reminded everyone of what Cleveland did in 2016 and how Tristan was a big part of that.

“(The Cavaliers) came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat a 73-win team,” Ainge said. “So I think Tristan’s experienced in the NBA. He’s seen a lot and I think he’s a good, hard-working guy like I said. So I think he’ll add a lot.

“There’s a lot of value to having him on our team, and in our locker room.”

