Celtics Vet Throws Down Big Game 4 Challenge for Jayson Tatum vs. Nets

Tristan Thompson was like the rest of us, impressed by what Celtics star Jayson Tatum accomplished in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tatum put up 50 points on the Nets, topping the 41 points from Kevin Durant and 39 from James Harden, leading Boston to an improbable win to keep the Celtics’ hopes alive in the first round.

But Thompson had a message for Tatum: Game 3 was good, but what have you got in store for Game 4?

“What I told JT is that great players, they run it back two nights in a row,” Thompson said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play with some great players and the greats know when certain situations are on the line, and it’s time to step up the performance. JT has that, he’s put the work in and it’s part of his destiny.”

Tatum’s production was badly needed for the Celtics, after a big struggle in the opening two games. Tatum was 9-for-32 shooting for 31 total points in Games 1 and 2 in Brooklyn, both of which were easy Celtics losses. He was able to turn that around, offsetting the big games from Harden and Durant.

Tristan Thompson Came up Huge in Game 3

Tatum will likely need some help to keep pace with the Nets’ offensive juggernaut in Game 4. Thompson himself was terrific in Game 3, racking up 19 points and 13 rebounds, arguably his best game as a Celtic. Nine of his rebounds came on the offensive end, helping the Celtics put up 89 shots, five more than the Nets.

“However we can help him for him to be great on Sunday, we’re going to do that,” Thompson said. “But also, we have got to step up. Everyone has got to step up.”

The Celtics also did a great job of creating room for Tatum with their screens. Thompson was asked about that, specifically about how Boston’s big men were facing away from the ballhandler, giving them more leverage.

Thompson explained:

Coach noticed that Blake was trying to push us off our spots on our screens, maybe doing a little holding, he was doing a good job with that. So he said, OK, you want to hold us, and they’re not going to call the foul, we’re going to do what we are doing and force him to make a decision. People aren’t used to that. … With them switching one through five, we are going to put them in a position to make a reaction and it worked out well for us. Of course, knowing Steve (Nash), they are going to watch that and make an adjustment or have a game plan for it. It’s a game of chess in the playoffs.

Full House at Boston’s TD Garden for Game 4

Probably the biggest support Tatum can get against the Nets in what will be a critical Game 4—either the Nets will seize control with a 3-1 series lead or the Celtics will seize momentum by tying it—will come from the stands, where Boston finally will be able to put a full crowd of 17,000-plus fans in the stands.

Thompson noted that the world is getting more normal again, but getting the Celtics crowd back to normal could actually swing the game.

“It’s good to see that the world is starting to open up,” Thompson said. “I’m just excited for Sunday and we are gonna need the fans rocking. We need to blow this mother***ing roof off. That’s what we need, we need that energy, we need to have it rock so loud that if a coach calls a timeout, the refs can’t even hear.”