Celtics Big Man, Reality TV Star on the Outs: Report

Despite his status as a role-playing big man on what was a .500 team last season, Boston Celtics F/C Tristan Thompson has a peculiar knack for trending on social media. Such was the case once again on Tuesday. And, as per usual, the 10-year NBA veteran was trending for something wholly unrelated to his exploits on the court.

Instead, it was his on-again, off-again relationship with reality TV star, socialite and model Khloe Kardashian that thrust his name to the forefront of the Twittersphere.

A Page Six report updating the power couple’s current status was filed on Monday evening. According to the celebrity gossip outlet, Thompson and Kardashian have elected to pursue other options on the proverbial free agent market.

Thompson & Kardashian Reportedly Split





Citing friends of the couple, Page Six is reporting that Thompson, 30, and Kardashian, 36, have broken up. The split is said to have occurred several weeks ago, however, both parties reportedly remain committed to raising their three-year-old daughter, True, together.

“They’re getting along. There is no drama,” a Page Six source said. “Everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

Per the report, the breakup came shortly after Instagram model and influencer Sydney Chase claimed during an appearance on the No Jumper podcast that she and the Celtics baller hooked up. As relayed by E! Online, Thompson and Kardashian had previously split in 2019 amid rumors that the former had cheated with a family friend.

Namely, Jordyn Woods, a model and influencer who was one of Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner’s best friends.

Word of the latest split comes just days after Thompson was allegedly spotted partying with multiple women at a Bel-Air house party, per the Daily Mail.

In response to the latest rumors, Thompson fired off a tweet with multiple baseball cap emoji, indicating that the reports were “cap” (false).

Thompson Situation with the Celtics

Thompson is fresh off a 2020-21 season in which he performed relatively well for the Celtics. The former Cleveland Cavalier averaged 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per contest during his first year in Beantown.

Unfortunately, he was limited to just 54 games played due to his brush with COVID-19.

Thompson still has one year and $9.7 million left on the mid-level exception pact he signed with the Celtics in November of 2020. However, minutes may be harder to come by for him next season.

Boston’s frontcourt has grown significantly more crowded in recent days as a direct result of Brad Stevens’ big Kemba Walker trade. By moving the former All-Star guard to Oklahoma City, the Cs president netted a return including F/C Al Horford and third-year big man Moses Brown.

Meanwhile, Rob Williams usurped Thompson’s spot in Boston’s starting five while the latter was stuck in the league’s health and safety protocols.

