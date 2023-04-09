Ex-Celtics Big Teams Up With LeBron James as Lakers Gear Up For Playoffs

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin broke news Sunday morning that former Boston Celtics big man Tristan Thompson has agreed to sign with the franchise’s arch-rival, the Los Angeles Lakers as they gear up for a playoff push.

“The Lakers are signing two players today to add depth for the postseason, sources told ESPN. L.A. will sign guard Shaq Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard, and Tristan Thompson, a veteran center with playoff experience on LeBron James’ teams in Cleveland. Both players provide insurance at their positions for the roster, with L.A. having players out with injuries late in the season. The Lakers will waive Davon Reed in order to create a roster spot to add a second player,” McMenamin wrote via Twitter.

This report comes just weeks after news surfaced stating that the veteran had worked out for the franchise, an event he suggested had gone rather well at the time.

With this signing, it’s evident that he was right.

Tristan Thompson served as a member of the Celtics back during the 2020-21 campaign, where he would go on to start in 43 games and register averages of 7.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 51.8% from the field.

This signing will reunite the 32-year-old with Lakers star LeBron James, who was a teammate of Thompson’s in Cleveland from 2014 through 2018. The duo would go on to appear in four straight NBA Finals during this span and won a title together back in 2016.

Shocking Injury Details Revealed For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown was relegated to the sidelines for Boston’s Friday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors. His absence came as a bit of a surprise, considering he had just played two days prior and did not appear hobbled the day before coming into the contest.

However, following the April 7 affair, The Athletic’s Jared Weiss revealed that Brown had cut his hand on some glass after knocking over a vase at his house, which wound up requiring five stitches.

“Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches,” Weiss Tweeted. “Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pi***d.”

Fortunately for both him and the Celtics, Jaylen Brown’s recovery timeline does not appear to have his availability for their upcoming playoff push in jeopardy.

Amid a career-best campaign, the two-time All-Star is posting phenomenal per-game averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 49.1% shooting from the field and 33.5% shooting from deep.

Ex-Celtics Big Belives Boston Could See a First-Round Upset

Though many are penciling in the reigning NBA Finals runner-ups to have yet another deep run during this year’s postseason, former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins seems to believe there’s a chance they could be ousted as early as round one should they draw a particular Eastern Conference foe.

When discussing Boston’s upcoming postseason push during an April 7 episode of First Take, the former C’s center and current ESPN personality noted that one thing he’s “concerned about” is Joe Mazzulla and company finding themselves squaring off against the Miami Heat in the quarterfinals which, in his opinion, could spell trouble for the title-hopefuls.

“What I am concerned about is that if the Miami Heat get the seventh seed they’re going to match up with the Boston Celtics, which I believe is gonna happen. We saw what happened last year…they were a Jimmy Butler 3-pointer away from actually getting sent home,” Perkins said. If I’m the Celtics, I’m praying that I don’t see Jimmy Butler…and the Miami Heat in the first round. If I’m the Celtics, I’m praying that I don’t have to see Erik Spoelstra matched up with Joe Mazzulla in the first round when it comes down to adjustments and things of that nature…I’m telling you this right now, it will be upset alert if the Miami Heat get the seventh seed and they have to play Boston in the first round.”

The Celtics and Heat have met each other in the Eastern Conference Finals twice over the last three seasons, both times seeing the series go to seven games. The clubs would go on to split their series matchups at one win a piece.

Their 2022-23 regular season series also wound up being split evenly, as they nabbed two wins each.