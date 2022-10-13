Celtics’ True Interest in Jae Crowder Revealed: Report

After The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns had mutually agreed to part ways and work out a trade on September 25, Crowder has still remained a Sun until further notice.

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2022

With him being available on the trade market, the Boston Celtics could potentially come up with a trade that would reunite them with Crowder. On October 12, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports explained why the Celtics, on paper, would potentially be interested in getting Crowder back.

“Crowder found his professional stride in Boston during the start of Brad Stevens’ coaching tenure. It’s true losing Danilo Gallinari to a torn ACL has left a gap in Boston’s frontcourt, but Gallinari’s deal is not tradable until Dec. 15.”

Fischer also added whether the Celtics were in fact interested in bringing Crowder back.

“The Celtics aren’t involved in Crowder’s trade situation at this time either, sources said.”

In the last year of his contract, Crowder is slated to make $10,183,800 for the 2022-23 season, according to Spotrac. In other words, the last year of the three-year deal he signed with Phoenix back in 2020 is tradeable. Gallinari could potentially be involved in a deal, as he will make $6,479,000 for the 2022-23 season, according to Spotrac, but the Suns may not want acquire someone whose contract extends into next season and may not play this season.

How Crowder’s Other Previous Teams Feel About a Reunion

Fischer talked about teams Crowder had previously played for who may be interested in bringing him back, including the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Dallas Mavericks.

According to Fischer, Miami is confident that they are atop Crowder’s desired teams.

“Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder’s preferred destination,” Fischer said. Acquiring Crowder would be tricky on Miami’s end, but Fischer added another way in which Miami could get him back. “Why not wait to see if Crowder ultimately finds a buyout, in Phoenix or elsewhere, and flocks back to South Beach with open arms?”

Fischer added that there has been no traction between Phoenix and Memphis on a possible deal involving Crowder.

“Memphis has never approached Phoenix with an offer, sources said, and have not looked to move Green since acquiring him on draft night. Plus there’s little expectation Phoenix moves Crowder to another team out West, unless said move made the Suns significantly better.”

Fischer also confirmed that Dallas, who Crowder started his career with, “isn’t interested, according to multiple figures with knowledge of the situation.”

Coincidentally, all the teams that Fischer listed in his report, including the Celtics, were teams Charania had mentioned as potential suitors for The Rally back on September 26.

"Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix…Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for veteran forward Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/sAVkxXumh8 — The Rally (@TheRally) September 26, 2022

Hawks Interested in Crowder

On October 10, Charania reported that the Atlanta Hawks had emerged as a suitor for Crowder.

“Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged as a suitor among interested teams in Suns forward Jae Crowder. The Hawks and Suns have had conversations in recent weeks and months, I’m told, as Atlanta has seen if there’s a pathway to bring Crowder into a Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.”

Eastern Conference contender emerges as interested suitor for Suns' Jae Crowder: pic.twitter.com/oxw12tvnUt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2022

Fischer stated in his article that the Hawks are a team Crowder would welcome a trade to.

“Along with Miami, inquiring teams have been told Atlanta is Crowder’s other preferred landing spot,” Fischer said. “The Hawks and Suns have had dialogue on Crowder throughout the summer.”