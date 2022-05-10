Celtics Twitter Goes Nuts After Al Horford Torches Bucks in Game 4

A crushing defeat in Game 3 had most Boston Celtics fans discouraged. They mounted a massive fourth-quarter comeback, but the Milwaukee Bucks’ dominant third quarter proved too much to overcome. However, Boston hit back in a big way in Game 4.

After being down by seven at the end of the third quarter, the Celtics exploded for 43 fourth-quarter points. Jayson Tatum ended the game with 30 points, but it was Al Horford’s 30 that led the way, as he set a new playoff career-high. He was a monster in Game 4, and Celtics Twitter went nuts after the game.

Fans were ecstatic with how well Horford played. The 617 put his performance on par with when Thanos collected all of the Infinity Stones, praising the veteran’s fourth-quarter showing.

Al Horford in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/z319ukISgC — The 617 (@The617_) May 10, 2022

Cameron Tabatabaie of the Celtics Lab Podcast compared Horford’s game to when professional bowler Pete Weber went on what is now a famous rant, essentially declaring himself the best in the world.

Al Horford tonight pic.twitter.com/aGGBRDlgR6 — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) May 10, 2022

Emotions ranged from emotional to anger as fans couldn’t land on an appropriate reaction to Horford’s incredible showing.

Me telling my grandkids about Al Horford pic.twitter.com/2WRzeNfj1e — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) May 10, 2022

But as Celtics fans everywhere sang the praises of the 35-year-old, his biggest fan may have been his sister, Anna Horford, who went viral for her reactions to her brother’s performance.

Horford’s Sister Comments on His Performance

Early in the third quarter, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dunked over Horford and proceeded to stare him down afterward. Horford proceeded to nod at Antetokounmpo, mouthing the word ‘okay’ over and over. He was clearly unhappy with the incident, and Anna said that was the moment where Milwaukee messed up:

This is where the Bucks f*cked up 😂 I know that look… He was pissed.

pic.twitter.com/rYFn45zb61 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 10, 2022

Based on the stats, she was right. From that point on, the Celtics would go on to outscore the Bucks 68-54. Horford went on to score 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting after the incident, including a 16-point fourth quarter where he didn’t miss a shot.

But perhaps the most entertaining post-game storyline had nothing to do with what Horford accomplished on the court. Instead, it involved his post-game ritual, which was sneakily caught by the Celtics’ official Twitter account.

Horford’s Chocolate Milk Tradition

Horford loves chocolate milk. In fact, he’s sponsored by chocolate milk. On BuildWithChocolateMilk.com during the 2019-20 season, Horford explained that chocolate milk is his ‘secret weapon’:

I always drank chocolate milk growing up…when I moved to the States at 14, my dad and stepmom would buy it for me. But as I got older and played more, I gave it up for drinks I assumed were better for performance. But, after two pectoral tears, I learned working with a nutritionist that I was lacking in important nutrients, and that water alone couldn’t rehydrate me completely. They turned me back onto chocolate milk, which is now my secret weapon after workouts.

After his monster performance in Game 4, the Celtics’ Twitter account caught a glimpse of Horford’s chocolate milk stash next to his chair, which can be seen at the end of the video.

Best of 3 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/li1iFSYLLw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 10, 2022

It didn’t take long for Celtics Twitter to catch wind of this, joking about Horford’s obsession with the beverage.

Chocolate Milk Al Horford showed up tonight pic.twitter.com/YPw3kZHOcB — Ian Nikkel (@IanNikkel) May 10, 2022

Get AL Horford a lifetime supply of chocolate milk pic.twitter.com/RYAHz3G4Oh — Bryan (@dubstylee0000) May 10, 2022

Anna even noted that more people should try Horford’s unique tactics.

Drink your chocolate milk, kids. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) May 10, 2022

Horford’s chocolate milk-induced performance propelled the Celtics past the Bucks in Game 4. He’s averaged 18.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists so far this series, and Celtics Twitter has loved every second of it.