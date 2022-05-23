Heat Reveal Shocking Injury Announcement Ahead of Game 4 vs. Celtics

On Saturday night, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat waged war in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Players were going down left and right, with Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler all heading back to the locker room at one point or another.

Butler was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime, but Smart, Tatum, and Lowry played through their injuries. Smart is questionable for Game 4, but the other three will be playing. However, the Heat announced that another one of their key players will be sidelined on Monday night.

According to head coach Erik Spoelstra, swingman Tyler Herro will be out for Game 4 due to a groin injury he sustained in the aforementioned war that was Game 3. The Sixth Man of the Year winner has been a crucial part of Miami’s rotation all season, but the Heat will have to make do without him.

Spoelstra says Tyler Herro will not play tonight. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 23, 2022

Herro spoke to the media during Miami’s morning shootaround. He talked about his injury and how it happened.

Herro Says ‘Doctors Decided’ His Playing Status

The media asked Herro about how the team decided to sit him for Game 4, despite the magnitude of the moment. Herro said that he tried to convince them to let him play, but the doctors and trainers wouldn’t allow it.

“I was [trying to convince them to let me play], Herro admitted. But the doctors decided, and trainers decided it would probably be best for me to sit this one out tonight.”

Herro was then asked about how the injury occurred. He noted that the incident happened in the third quarter of Game 3

“It was the third quarter. I strained my groin a little bit. Yeah, it was the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter,” Herro repeated.

The guard played less than four minutes in the fourth quarter of Game 3. He said that he could not return to the game and that the injury was why he sat out. Boston outscored the Heat in the fourth, but Miami’s early-game lead was too much to overcome.

Losing Herro for Game 4 will be a huge blow for Miami, but the guard has been struggling with his shot as of late.

Herro’s Role for Heat This Series

The Sixth Man of the Year hasn’t throughout the playoffs, but he’s still been a major part of Miami’s offensive gameplan. Against the Celtics, Herro has shot just 39.0% from the field and 7.1% from three-point range. Despite this, he still holds the highest usage rate on the Heat this series at 29.3%. That’s higher than Butler (28.6%) and Bam Adebayo (15.9%).

Struggles aside, Herro said that he still hopes to be back for Game 5 of the series.

“That’s the goal. That’s the plan, being able to hopefully bounce back by Game 5,” Herro explained. “We thought I’ll be able to sit one tonight, get some rest, and get a couple of extra days before we head back to Miami.

With Herro on the bench, the Celtics will have one less player to worry about on offense, but Miami has played well through injuries all season. Boston will still have to fight hard if they want to even this series up.

Game 4 tips off on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.