Tyrese Haliburton Sounds Off on Marcus Smart After Altercation in Celtics Win

In their first game back from the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics went to war with the Indiana Pacers. Despite holding multiple leads at different points in the game, the Pacers made life difficult for the Celtics, taking the game to overtime. Boston barely got out of Indiana with a victory.

Throughout the game, the two teams got into their fair share of scuffles. One of the more notable ones came when Marcus Smart and Tyrese Haliburton went back and forth. However, after the game, Haliburton told CLNS Media that the altercation was “nothing.”

“Nothing. Nothing,” Haliburton stated. “I mean, that’s who he is. That’s his job on the team. Just playing basketball. And sure, yeah, I guess that got me going, but I feel like I was already going. So, yeah, wasn’t doing nothing.”

The altercation took place when Smart was attempting to post up Haliburton, and the Pacers guard was called for a foul. They both went face to face with one another, neither one willing to give an inch. Haliburton then blocked Smart’s shot on the perimeter.

A couple of plays later, Smart bodied Haliburton in the post and flexed on him, earning a technical foul for his actions. That was the end of their escapades, but it was an entertaining moment in the game nonetheless.

Smart ended up on top, as his team earned the win, but Haliburton still put up some solid stats. The Pacers guard finished with 22 points, 14 assists, three steals, and two blocks. He shot 7-of-14 from the floor and 3-of-8 from behind the three-point line.

As for Smart, he put up 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 5-of-11 shooting overall and 1-of-5 shooting from distance.

Rick Carlisle Praises Celtics After Being Bested

Haliburton wasn’t the only Pacers member to have words for the Celtics after the game. Head coach Rick Carlisle discussed how difficult Boston is to play because of their size.

“Boston’s a tough team to play because of their size, strength, they switch extremely well, they junk up the matchups to put you in some quandaries…,” Carlisle said via CLNS Media. “They kept getting to the free-throw line, and I don’t wanna talk about the free-throw discrepancy and whistles. We gotta foul a little less. Their superstars put a lot of pressure on you, and they were effective getting the whistle to blow.”

Nick Wright Sends Celtics Title Warning

As things stand, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA in terms of record. However, squads like the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have been on a roll lately. During a recent edition of First Things First, Nick Wright of Fox Sports 1 noted his belief that the Celtics should be worried about Sixers big man Joel Embiid.

“As good as Boston is, the one thing I think Boston would not have an answer for is Joel Embiid down on the block,” Wright said. “And, here’s the one other part of it is an eventuality belief, rather than ‘Philly’s definitely the best team’ belief. At some point, Joel Embiid is going to break through.”