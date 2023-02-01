Undersized Big Man Emerges As Potential Celtics Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Despite boasting the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics could still use some additional depth on their bench, ideally at the power forward and center positions.

According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Boston could fill both voids by making a move to acquire Jae’Sean Tate from the Houston Rockets.

The Celtics are expected to "scan the league for another big man" ahead of the trade deadline, according to @ByJayKing. King mentions Mason Plumlee, Jae'Sean Tate, P.J. Washington, Kelly Olynyk and Chris Boucher as potential options. pic.twitter.com/J2Xr6SO6yd — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) January 31, 2023

“At 6-foot-5, Tate’s certainly not a traditional big man. He has rarely played center throughout his career. Most of his minutes have come as an undersized power forward…If he is available at a reasonable price, the Celtics should at least place a call…He could fit next to either Horford or Robert Williams in the frontcourt, allowing the Celtics to keep Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at small forward and shooting guard. Tate and Grant Williams could even play power forward and center together if the Celtics wanted to try out a shorter, but still sturdy, frontcourt,” King wrote.

In 161 regular-season games, Tate is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 49.9% from the field, 31% from deep, and 70.7% from the free-throw line. However, at just six-foot-five, it is incredibly difficult to envision a world where Boston trust’s him to play the five while being the shortest member of their frontcourt.

Celtics Still Hold Interest In Jakob Poeltl

According to a January 30 report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jakob Poeltl is still attracting interest from the Celtics front office as they look for ways to give their rotation an edge once the post-season gets underway.

Sources: The Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder ahead of trade deadline. New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic reporting on the Raptors, Crowder and John Collins, Mavericks wing emerging as trade target, Jakob Poeltl, and more: https://t.co/qtKRtxt61g — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 30, 2023

“Several teams are increasing their pursuit of Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, and it appears a move to the Eastern Conference could be possible ahead of the deadline. The Raptors and Celtics are among the teams expressing interest in Poeltl, sources say. The 27-year-old will be arguably the top unrestricted free agent big man in July,” Charania wrote.

Still, it would be a significant shock if the Celtics did swing a trade to acquire Poeltl, as they would be giving up valuable assets for a player who would be nothing more than a six-month rental due to his impending unrestricted free agency.

Payton Pritchard Could Leave Celtics, Next Summer

When speaking on a recent episode of The Point Forward Podcast with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, Payton Pritchard put Celtics fans on high alert as he discussed his desire to play on a team where there is a legitimate role for him.

“I definitely do. It’s obviously what I work for. I think that’s what Brad and them know, too. We’ve had that discussion but — a bigger role. I want to be part of a winning culture but I want to also help that, be a really big piece of that. I’m not saying it’s the best player on the team but I don’t know what my future holds unless I can take that next step. I don’t know what it is in five or 10 years but I just want to look back and know that I put my best foot forward. I put all the work in so whatever happens I can live with as long as I did it my way. That’s the most important thing for me,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard is in his third NBA season and has seen his opportunities dwindle since the arrival of Malcolm Brogdon, a move which has improved the Celtics’ bench rotation but has clearly put Pritchard in a tough position. Still, if the third-year guard can help his team win a championship before leaving, he will have a litany of teams showing interest in him during the off-season.