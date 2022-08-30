Celtics Urged to Pursue Former Top-5 NBA Draft Pick

The Boston Celtics kicked off their offseason endeavors by making two high-potential additions, bringing on Malcolm Brogdon via trade and snagging Danilo Gallinari in free agency.

And while both of these talents will serve as much-needed second-unit sparkplugs, the latter of the two likely won’t be available until the 2022-23 campaign is well underway.

Whilst playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game on August 27, Gallinari suffered a non-contact knee injury that, in turn, held him out for the remainder of the contest and had onlookers fearing the worst.

Fortunately, initial concerns of a torn ACL have been put to rest, as it was ultimately reported that the veteran forward suffered a torn left meniscus which, though not an ideal scenario, is certainly not the season-ending ailment it was previously believed to be.

That said, with training camps slated to open in less than a month and the season tip-off coming October 18, the newcomer’s recovery timeline of “at least two months” will almost certainly keep him out till November on the earlier side.

As previously stated, this is by no means the worst-case scenario that many believed it could be when Gallinari initially collapsed to the floor when running a fast break.

Having said that, though the Celtics are expected to get their $13 million sharpshooter back at some point this year, at least to start the season they’ll find themselves with a rather sizeable rotational hole in need of filling.

Considering they already have several quality forwards such as Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Grant Williams in tow, Boston already possesses the ability to hold down the fort in the frontcourt until Gallinari makes his return.

However, should they wish to bring on external talents, Keith Smith of CelticsBlog believes that fifth-year veteran Josh Jackson could be an intriguing option to consider.

“Boston could bring the 2017 NBA Draft full circle and could sign Josh Jackson. Jackson was reportedly in the mix to be drafted with the pick the Celtics used to select Jayson Tatum,” Smith wrote.

“Like Layman, Jackson is more of a pure three, but he doesn’t really offer the size to play up. He’s still very athletic, but Jackson has never put it all together as a scorer or defender in the NBA. While still an interesting player with the ball in his hands, Jackson seems destined to remain a “What if…” player.”

Jackson was a highly-touted prospect heading into the 2017 NBA Draft after having a sensational one-and-done season with the Kansas Jayhawks, where he averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on 51.3% shooting from the floor and 37.8% shooting from deep.

He would go on to be selected fourth overall by the Phoenix Suns.

Jackson Hasn’t Lived up to Expectations

Jackson was a top-billed talent coming out of college and, as Smith said, the Boston Celtics even considered drafting him back in 2017 with the third overall pick before deciding on Jayson Tatum.

Drawing comparisons to eventual All-Stars like Khris Middleton, the Kansas product was viewed as having the potential to be a true two-way difference-maker at the next level.

Unfortunately, to this point in time, he has yet to live up to such expectations.

After spending his first two years playing in Phoenix, Jackson has found himself suiting up for four total franchises throughout his five-year NBA tenure, boasting per-game averages of 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and just over half a block on 41.6% shooting from the field.

In 2021-22, the forward suited up for both the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings where, overall, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

Through two months of free agency, Josh Jackson still remains unsigned.

Former Celtics Forward Also an Option

Along with Josh Jackson, Keith Smith also proposed the idea of the Boston Celtics pursuing another former top-five NBA Draft selection, Jabari Parker.

“This one might be off the board, because Parker may not want to return for yet another go-around in Boston. If he’s open to the idea, the Celtics know what Parker can do,” Smith wrote.

“However, Parker has been signed and waived by the Celtics a few different times already. He may not want to relive that experience, especially if there is the chance he’d be only a short-term replacement while Gallinari is out.”

Over the last two seasons, Parker has seen two stints with the Celtics and played in a total of 22 games where he’s averaged 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds on 51% shooting from the floor and 38.5% shooting from distance.

In 2021-22 alone, the 27-year-old was waived twice by the franchise.