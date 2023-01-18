Warriors Interested in Acquiring Celtics Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report

With just a few weeks left until the NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics are going to be involved in their fair share of rumors. Considering they’re sitting atop the NBA right now, they may not need to make any trades, but other teams could be interested in pieces they have on the roster.

One player, in particular, who could draw interest is Payton Pritchard. The 24-year-old guard has been thrust out of Boston’s regular rotation due to the addition of Malcolm Brogdon. And according to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have shown an interest in trading for Pritchard.

“Payton Pritchard’s lack of consistent playing time in the Celtics rotation has unsurprisingly led to a number of playoff teams inquiring about the availability of the reserve guard including the defending champion Golden State Warriors, league sources tell MassLive,” Robb wrote. “Despite these overtures, the Celtics have shown no interest in trading the 25-year-old guard to this point, according to multiple sources, with Pritchard re-entering Boston’s rotation during the past week following Jaylen Brown’s injury.”

As Robb noted, the Celtics have been hesitant to trade Pritchard so far this season, as he’s been an important backup piece in the rotation. With Brown missing time, and the injury-prone nature of guys like Malcolm Brogdon and Marcus Smart, Pritchard has been an important piece of the puzzle for Boston despite his lack of consistent chances.

So far this season, Pritchard has played a career-low in minutes per game. He’s appeared in 30 of the team’s 45 games and is playing just 10.7 minutes per contest. The sharpshooting guard is averaging 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game on 40.6% shooting from the field and 32.9% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Payton Pritchard

Despite the noise surrounding his status as a potential trade piece, the Celtics clearly trust Pritchard to step up when he needs to. After their recent win over the Brooklyn Nets, in which Pritchard earned significant playing time, head coach Joe Mazzulla expressed his confidence in Pritchard, noting that he appreciates the professionalism he’s displayed this season.

“I said it before, as far as our depth, like, I trust those guys,” Mazzulla told CLNS Media. “And to have a great team, you got to have guys that have the humility to know when it’s their time to step up. And when it’s their time not to. For Payton, I’m really happy for him. He’s maintained a level of professionalism, preparation, and just toughness to just stay the course.”

Celtics Predicted to Avoid Trade

Mazzulla’s confidence in Pritchard falls in line with the recent rumor that the Celtics will likely avoid making any trades at the deadline this year. According to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog, they are more focused on the buyout market.

“Various sources told CelticsBlog that they expect Boston to be a top destination on the buyout market,” Smith wrote. “One source said, ‘They don’t need to make a trade. Why bother? They don’t need anything. Brad [Stevens] already gave Joe [everything he needs]. And that Gallo [Danilo Gallinari] exception [Disabled Player Exception] will allow them to outspend everyone else for a buyout guy. They can let the deadline pass and then just pick off the best free agent or two for playoff depth. And vets will all want the Celtics because they can get paid and they can win.’”