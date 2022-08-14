Western Conference Team Urged to Pursue Celtics Jaylen Brown in 2024

Despite the rumors, the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are yet to return to the negotiating table to discuss the potential trade of Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown.

Boston is currently considered to be the front-runner for Durant, courtesy of their ability to design a package of young, high-upside talent that is centered around the impressive three-and-d wing, Jaylen Brown. From the Celtics’ perspective, regardless of if they enter the new season without Brooklyn’s superstar forward on their roster, expectations remain the same – compete for an NBA championship.

You see, Brown still has another two years remaining on his current contract, and was recently the Celtics’ most significant offensive weapon in the NBA Finals, so confidence will be running high. Nevertheless, there are concerns regarding Brown’s future beyond his current contract, as many believe that seeing his name floated in yet another trade rumor could lead to him eventually leaving the franchise that drafted him in 2016.

Jaylen Brown has thrown down on Giannis so many times 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ke81HMR1YM — Celtics Junkies (@Celtics_Junkies) August 10, 2022

That’s where Sports Illustrated’s Grant Afseth comes into the equation because on August 14, he released an article detailing why the San Antonio Spurs could emerge as a candidate to pry Brown away from the Celtics once his current contract expires.

"The Spurs have maintained a massive amount of salary cap space and are bound to have one of the league's worst records next season as they begin a rebuild. The end result should be the arrival of a potential franchise cornerstone from the 2023 NBA Draft in what is considered a loaded class…If the Spurs maintain significant cap space as expected and add a few intriguing prospects organically through the NBA Draft, it appears they could at least offer Brown an intriguing situation to consider signing to join," Afseth wrote.

Of course, we’re talking about a situation that could potentially arise in two years’ time, yet in reality that is just two seasons away, and if Brown is truly looking for a new situation, getting the opportunity to spearhead the rebuilding project in San Antonio could be an extremely appealing opportunity.

Brown Rumored to Want a Bigger Role Elsewhere On July 7, weeks before Brown’s name officially hit the media as part of a potential trade package for Kevin Durant (which happened on July 25), a rumor surfaced out of WEEI, stating that Brown is growing frustrated with his role in Boston. ICYMI @jwiggs85 was outside over the weekend and happened to bump into #Celtics star Jaylen Brown. Their conversation was VERY interesting. 📻: 93.7 FM @weei

📝: https://t.co/L38S8Erqw8 Wiggy details ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yDL4atXmtB — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) July 7, 2022 “Let’s just say, we were in the same spot…I’m no snitch. All I’m saying is Jaylen Brown wants his own identity, and he ain’t getting that here. If he goes to Brooklyn, he becomes the guy. That team is now built around him. Kyrie’s not going to be there. It looks like Kyrie’s going to head to the Lakers…You have Brown. You have Marcus Smart in Brooklyn. They re-sign (Nic) Claxton. They brought back Patty Mills. Now, Brooklyn has a team that they can build around — a young star in Jaylen Brown. Jaylen Brown gets out of the shadow of Jayson Tatum, and he can now run his own team. Perfect for everybody. You get KD, who can share the spotlight. We’ve seen him do it before,” Jermaine Wiggins said during the July 7 recording.

NBA Executive Believes Brown is ‘All-In’ on Boston

Despite what Wiggins reported on July 7, it would seem that Brown continues to see his future with the Celtics. According to an NBA Executive, who spoke with Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett under the condition of anonymity, the Celtics star wing is likely to remain with the Celtics, provided they ‘pay him the contract he deserves.’

Three conference finals and an NBA Finals appearance in five years together for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics future and present is bright. pic.twitter.com/HQRmZwjgvt — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 30, 2022

“I think Jaylen IS (committed) long term. If they want him long-term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season. But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him. And right now I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going,” The executive told Bulpett.

However, should Brown have a change of heart between now and 2024, up-and-coming teams such as the Spurs should be considered genuine challengers for his signature – of course, should Boston win a championship between now and then, you can probably sleep easy knowing Brown would prefer to remain in Boston throughout his prime years.