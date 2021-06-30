Celtics Owner Addresses Possibility of Roster Overhaul

The Boston Celtics are in a unique position heading into the NBA offseason. On one hand, the team is less than a year removed from an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and boasts a roster led by two young All-Stars. On the other, the Celtics were 36-36 last season and are entering the summer with a new coach and GM.

So, in spite of the franchise’s solid foundation, major changes could (and probably should) be coming in a matter of weeks.

Really, the club’s offseason kicked into high gear earlier this month when team president Brad Stevens traded Kemba Walker for Al Horford and Moses Brown.

On Tuesday, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck was asked to weigh in on what else could transpire as Stevens works to restore the club’s status as a contender. His response indicated that fans could be in for a wild ride as trade season and free agency draw near.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Celtics Owner Talks Potential Roster Changes

Grousbeck made an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz and was asked about the potential for a roster overhaul. He was careful not to discuss specific players in giving his answer but made no secret of the fact that Stevens and his brain trust will be exploring every avenue toward improvement.

“We really try hard not to talk about future contracts and particular guys,” Grousbeck said, while conceding there is work to be done. “The roster is not complete and there is a lot we have to go do and there is a lot of potential trades I would imagine, just reading the wires and thinking a little bit and talking a little bit to Brad. There is a lot of stuff that could happen this summer.”

Although the Celtics’ cap situation is prohibitive, Grousbeck expects there to be a high level of activity.

“I don’t really know what the roster is going to look like in August. It’s going to be a very busy July. We’re not hard-capped or anything like that but we are going to have to be clever. If we are going to have to take in money, by cap rules, we are going to have to send money out.”

Grousbeck maintained that he isn’t demanding any particular change or course of action. However, he is ready for the front office to do what it must to find more wins next season.

“I am prepared for it, let’s put it that way,” he said. “I’m not saying this roster, in my view, has to change because of XYZ. I’m saying we have a new team president of basketball, we a new head coach. They are going to spend July figuring out who they want to have and what the roster is going to look like. I’m going to be supportive as is the rest of ownership. It’s really in that order.”

Wyc on the Tatum-Brown Dynamic





Play



UNDISPUTED – Skip reacts to Celtics hiring Nets' Ime Udoka as head coach UNDISPUTED – Skip reacts to Celtics hiring Nets' Ime Udoka as head coach 2021-06-24T15:47:57Z

During the interview with Grousbeck, which covered a myriad of topics, the team’s CEO and managing partner also commented on moving forward with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as core pieces. His response indicated a desire to keep them at the forefront of Boston’s plans.

“The idea is we have two young All-Stars –23 and 25, I think, is their ages — and Ime [Udoka] highlighted them in his press conference,” said Grousbeck.

In his eyes, Tatum and Brown were part of the appeal for Udoka in taking the Cs’ head coaching job.

“He wants to be here in large part because of our roster, not to mention the fans and everything else it is about Boston. It’s because of who’s on the team right now and probably led by those two, Jayson and Jaylen.”

Grousbeck did stop short of saying Tatum and Brown are untouchable. Still, he expressed hope that the pair could be Celtics lifers.

“I love them. We want them to retire as Celtics,” Grousbeck said.

READ NEXT: