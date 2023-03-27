Zach Collins Sounds Off After Celtics Destroy Spurs

On March 26, the Boston Celtics won their third straight game, courtesy of a blow-out victory against the San Antonio Spurs, with the final score being 93-137.

Following the game, Zach Collins discussed the Celtics’ talent level, noting how the team’s chemistry comes from the continuity the team’s core has enjoyed over the last few years.

Zach Collins Post-Game vs Celtics | San Antonio Spurs | 3.26.2023

“Yeah, both teams Milwaukee and Boston,” Collins said. “They’ve been together for a while, too, you know, that’s important. They got that chemistry. I mean, you can stack a bunch of talent on the team. But if you haven’t had some core guys there for a while, it makes it tough to win games. And they have both the talent and the culture. But guys have been on both of those teams for a while. So they’ve been able to build something for a while.”

Collins was one of the Spurs’ more impactful players throughout the game, ending the contest with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Greg Popovich Embarresed By Blow-Out Loss

When addressing the media during his post-game press conference, legendary Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was blunt in his assessment of his team’s performance, stating they had embarrassed themselves after folding under Boston’s pressure.

Gregg Popovich Post-Game vs Celtic | San Antonio Spurs | 3.26.2023

“It was a tough one,” Popovich said. “The Celtics played great. Jaylen was super. You know, we played well for about a quarter but after that, I thought we just gave in. Last game on the road, end of the season, I thought we embarrassed ourselves by giving in the way we did, but the Celtics had a lot to do with that.”

San Antonio now finds themselves 14th in the Western Conference, having won just 19 games this season, and are officially out of playoff contention – although, it will give them a good chance of landing a genuine difference maker in the upcoming NBA draft.

Joe Mazzulla Discusses Jaylen Brown’s Big Night

Jaylen Brown has been playing some of the best basketball of his career since returning from the All-Star break, and he continued his hot streak against the Spurs, scoring 41 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out 3 assists while shooting 62.1% from the field and 20% from deep.

Following the game, Joe Mazzulla discussed the improvements in Brown’s game, crediting his newfound ability to break down defenses off the dribble and reading how they react to his scoring threat.

Joe Mazzulla Praises Jaylen Brown for Improvement

“I just think he’s always had the ability to score,” Mazzulla said. “But now he has the ability to break defenses down to understand how the defense is guarding them, to anticipate where the help is coming from, and then to make the right play. And so, to me, his scoring is obviously huge for us. But his decision-making and his reads have gotten a lot better. It’s a credit to him because he works at them every single day.”

The Celtics now sit just 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks, who occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference and will look to continue closing the distance when they face the Washington Wizards on March 28.