Giants an Obstacle in Brady’s GOAT Conversation

No matter how much Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady excels against the New York Giants Monday, the Giants remain an obstacle in Brady’s GOAT status.

When the GOAT conversation leads to comparing him with Michael Jordan that is. Brady lost two Super Bowls to the Giants while Jordan won all six of his NBA Finals appearances with the Chicago Bulls.

Brady’s GOAT comparisons with Jordan increased as he chased his sixth Super Bowl title in 2018. ESPN’s Ian O’Connor interviewed Brady about the comparison in 2017. O’Connor wrote that Brady looked up to Jordan growing up and the two share similarities in facing and overcoming challenges.

Brady and Jordan’s impact on teammates bears a resemblance, NBC Sports Boston reported earlier this year. Brady may gain an edge over Jordan there if the Buccaneers’ momentum trends up throughout the season.

Jordan enjoyed limited success with his second team, the Washington Wizards from 2001 to 2003, never leading the team to the playoffs. He only played until 40 years of age after his second retirement. Brady won a Super Bowl at age 41 in 2019 with the New England Patriots. Now, he’s guiding the Buccaneers at age 43.

Giant Roller Coaster

Monday marks the second time for Brady playing the Giants in the Meadowlands since one of his most historic regular-season wins against the Giants in 2007. He rallied the Patriots to a 38-35 win over a wild card-bound Giants team Week in 17 of 2007 to complete the first-ever 16-0 regular season.

The Giants played spoiler weeks later by shocking the world with a 17-14 win over Brady and the Pats in Super Bowl XLII, denying the Pats a 19-0 season. Brady and company lost again to the Giants four years later in Super Bowl XLVI, 21-17. The Patriots ironically lost in the 2011 regular season to the Giants before that Super Bowl, too.

Brady led the Pats to wins over the Giants in his last two regular-season outings against New York in 2015 and 2019. He threw for 334 yards and rushed for two TDs against the Giants last year.

Giant Underdog

Brady has more weapons such tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Evans in the mix in Tampa Bay versus what he had last fall in New England.

Brady and the Buccaneers (5-2) come into the Meadowlands looking to extend their winning streak for three games before the red-hot New Orleans Saints (5-2) come to Tampa in Week 9. The Giants (1-6) enter the Week 8 game as huge underdogs, per the Boston Globe, against the Buccaneers, which boasts the top-ranked defense in addition to having the GOAT at QB.

Brady experienced being a huge favorite against the Giants before and it not working out, the case in Super Bowl XLII per ESPN. It’s a piece of history in his lauded career that won’t go away regardless of how well he and the Buccaneers do in the Meadowlands Monday night.

It could also be Brady’s last time facing the Giants, Sporting News’ Billy Heyen wrote. Brady can’t erase history, but he can at least leave New York with one last win and damper the Giants’ hopes of climbing back into the NFC East race. A win will also keep the Bucs atop the NFC South before next Sunday’s showdown with the Saints.

