Braves World Series Champions Gear & Apparel

The ATL is back on top of MLB.

For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions! And now you can get the newest Braves World Series Champions gear and apparel from Fanatics right here.

Pick up some of the latest ATL champs swag, such as a shirt, hat, hoodie, or something else to commemorate the Braves’ epic title run.

Shop the Atlanta Braves Team Store at Fanatics

Check out some of the most popular items below:

Atlanta Braves Fanatics Branded 2021 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Get the same shirt the team and staff were wearing on the field after their Game 6 win with the Atlanta Braves Fanatics Branded 2021 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt, which is available in men’s sizes Small through 5XL.

Made of 90 percent cotton and 10 percent polyester, the shirt has screen print graphics that pop off the base Heathered Gray color. The shirt is machine washable and officially licensed by MLB.

Browse the entire collection of Atlanta Braves World Series Champions Shirts, which include styles for men, women, and children.

Get the Braves Fanatics Branded 2021 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Atlanta Braves New Era 2021 World Series Champions Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat

Let everyone know who your team is the champs with the Atlanta Braves New Era 2021 World Series Champions Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat.

The structured fit hat has a mid crown, curved bill, and eye-catching raised embroidered graphics. It’s made of 100 percent polyester and has a snapback, so it’s one size fits most.

Check out a wider selection of Braves World Series Champions Hats for additional products and styles.

Get the Braves New Era 2021 World Series Champions Locker Room Hat

Atlanta Braves Fanatics Branded 2021 World Series Champions Pullover Hoodie

Keep warm while celebrating all offseason long in the Atlanta Braves Fanatics Branded 2021 World Series Champions Pullover Hoodie.

Made of 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, the sweatshirt features a front pouch pocket and a hood with drawstrings. It also has vibrant screen print graphics and is ideal for moderate temperatures.

If you’d like to see other styles and sizes, take a look at the entire line of Braves World Series Champions Hoodies & Sweatshirts.

Get the Braves Fanatics Branded World Series Champions Pullover Hoodie