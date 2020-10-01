Broncos vs Jets Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable for Free

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are battered and winless, but one team will likely have their first victory of the season after they meet in primetime on Thursday Night Football.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Broncos vs Jets online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Broncos vs Jets Preview

Things have not gone well for either the Jets or Broncos so far this season, with both teams stumbling to 0-3 starts. Injuries have played a big part in the early-season struggles for both squads.

Things were tough for the Broncos from the start, losing Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller before Week 1. The injuries have only got worse, with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Jurrell Casey, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, running back Phillip Lindsay and cornerback A.J. Bouye all getting hurt. In all, Denver is down six starters.

“We understand the situation we’re in,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “We can’t change anything that’s happened. All we can do is look forward and prepare for our next game, which is coming here quickly on Thursday. I think our attitude is good.”

The question for the Broncos this week was who would start at quarterback with Lock sidelined for another week at least. Jeff Driskel was benched last week in a 28-10 loss to the Buccaneers, completing 17-of-30 passes for 176 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He was sacked five times and recorded a QBR of just 21.8. Brett Rypien will draw the start this week after he finished last week’s game 8-of-9 for 53 yards. Denver wants to move the ball on the ground with Melvin Gordon to help make life easier for Rypien against a Jets defense that has allowed more than 30 points per game this season.

“I think the run game is important, and when we run the ball early, we have to get more out of the runs early in the game,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “We have to use the runs to help us get in the end zone. We have to do a better job of running the ball throughout the game, especially early in the game in my opinion.”

There is an equal amount of negativity going on in the Jets huddle, losing all three of their games badly, the latest a 36-7 loss last week to the Colts. Jets head coach Adam Gase is quickly becoming a favorite for the first coach fired this season. His team ranks last in the NFL in total yards, scoring, yards passing yards, first downs and red-zone efficiency.

“For me, I have to do a great job of making sure that I keep our players in the right headspace,” Gase said. “When a lot of negativity is coming at you and things are hard, that’s when everybody’s character has to really show up and they’ve got to go to work and we’ve got to get it fixed.”

Sam Darnold tossed a trio of interceptions last week, two that were returned for touchdowns. Gase expects his quarterback — who was the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft — to bounce back.

“He was not only mad at the score, but just kind of how it went down and things that he knows that he can do better and things that may have been out of his control that we’ve just got to move on from and we can’t hang on to,” Gase said. “I think that’s what I love about him.”

The Jets are a slight 1.5-point favorite at home for the matchup.