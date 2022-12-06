6-Time All-Star Goes off on Free Agency Departure From Nets

When the Brooklyn Nets signed Blake Griffin after he was bought out by the Detroit Pistons in 2021, it was perceived as a move that would propel them into the tier of being a title contender. Sure, Griffin wasn’t the athletic, high-flyer he was during his days with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the wealth of talent the Nets had was so great they didn’t need him to be that guy.

But Griffin ultimately got lost in the Nets’ rotation after his arrival. Per “Basketball Reference” the six-time All-Star played a career-low 17.1 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season. It is the first time in his career that he has averaged less than 20 minutes per game in a season. It is one of the reasons Griffin says he knew long before the last offseason that a reunion between him and the Nets was not in the cards.

“I had felt last year I didn’t play much at the end, so I thought maybe that had run its course,” Griffin said to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“If you don’t play towards the end of the season, I don’t know that a team necessarily likes you. That’s kind of why I didn’t really think too much about it.”

Griffin Sounds off on Decision to Join Celtics

Ultimately, Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics as a free agent during the offseason. He is no longer the caliber player of an All-Star starter, but the former lottery pick gives you all of the intangibles of a great role-player. Diving on the floor for loose balls, setting hard screens, taking charges, and all the other undesirable dirty work that is typically frowned upon by star players.

It is just the type of play that fits the mold of the Celtics, which is why the pairing was so perfect.

“So, I just wanted to give it another go. This seemed like a good situation, and it has been. Honestly, it’s just another chance to play meaningful basketball. I got the call from them, and I’ve known some of these guys for a while, so I felt like it was a good fit,” Griffin told the Daily News of his decision to join the Celtics.

“It’s cool, man. I enjoyed my time here [in Brooklyn]. I’ve got a lot of great relationships in that locker room and appreciate the gesture.”

Are Celtics Really an Upgrade for Griffin?

Griffin got the last laugh in his return to Brooklyn as the Celtics beat the Nets 103-92 in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals. But is he actually in a better situation than he was with the Nets last season?

Last year he averaged 6.4 points for the Nets, versus just 5.1 points per game with the Celtics. He is also averaging 14.7 minutes per game this season compared to 17.4 points per game last year when he was with the Nets. His field goal, free throw, and three-point attempts have also declined.

Numbers don’t tell the entire story, but so far, Griffin’s tenure in Boston doesn’t seem like a significant upgrade from the Nets.