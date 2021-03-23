Nets Add 24-Year-Old Big Man Who Had Interest From Several Other Teams

The Brooklyn Nets have a couple of more days to act if they want to pull the trigger on a trade ahead of the deadline on March 25. In the meantime, they’ve padded their frontcourt depth with the signing of Alize Johnson to a 10-day contract.

The Nets officially announced their deal with the 6-foot-8 forward on Monday, which allowed them to meet the NBA’s 14-man roster requirement.

Johnson Tore up the G League

Johnson, 24, helped lead the Raptors G League affiliate, Raptors 905, to a 12-3 record during the league’s truncated season. He was a double-double machine, averaging 16.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game, the second-most in the G League this season. He also averaged 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes, and was efficient shooting the basketball with a 57/33/76 shooting line.

By the end of the season, Johnson, a second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2018 draft, had emerged as an MVP candidate.

By all accounts, he tore up the G League this past season and played an integral role in the Raptors 905’s success.

Alize Johnson can rebound like crazy. Covered him in college. Great kid and looked good in the G-League bubble with Raptors 905. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 22, 2021

Raptors 905 player, Alize Johnson, gets a 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets. He was a key factor in contributing to the 905’s success this past season having multiple consecutive double-double games. Great move for the Nets. https://t.co/nDIzWEnlzK — Savanna Hamilton (@SavyHamilton) March 22, 2021

Brooklyn Nets say Alize Johnson has parlayed tremendous Gubble season with Raptors 905 into a 10-day deal — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) March 22, 2021

Johnson Drew Interest From Several Other Teams

An impressive showing in the G League landed Johnson on several other NBA teams’ radar.

The Magic, Rockets, Spurs and Suns were also interested in the services of Johnson, in addition to the Raptors, according to The Ringer.

Sports journalist Lukas Weese wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked” the Raptors didn’t sign Johnson.

Happy for Alize Johnson that he gets an opportunity in the NBA. He's been one of the best G League players the last three years, and had a terrific season with the @Raptors905 (16.5 PPG/13.5 RPG) Shocked the Raptors didn't sign him though. https://t.co/q33tHJln3E — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) March 22, 2021

Open Audition for Johnson With Nets

ESPN NBA front office insider Bobby Marks reported Johnson’s 10-day contract will come with a cap hit of $110,998 as Johnson has a chance to audition for his new team.

That audition won’t commence on Tuesday, though.

The Nets on Monday ruled Johnson out for their Tuesday game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nets status reporter tomorrow nights game in Portland:

Harden (neck soreness) – QUESTIONABLE Irving (personal reasons) – OUT Shamet (right ankle sprain) – OUT Alize Johnson (not with team) – OUT Durant (left hamstring strain) – OUT Dinwiddie (right knee) – OUT — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 23, 2021

