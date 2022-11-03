Former Nets Coach Calls Out Unapologetic Kyrie Irving Amid Controversy

Well, things were quiet and encouraging for the Brooklyn Nets for training camp and about two weeks of the NBA season. Now, Kyrie Irving has been suspended, Ben Simmons is injured, and the Nets are currently a disappointing 2-6 on the season. Things don’t look good at all, and the clock appears to be ticking again on the Irving and Kevin Durant experience in Brooklyn.

Irving has been in the midst of controversy since sharing a link to a documentary sprinkled with antisemitic and anti-black rhetoric onto social media. This is just weeks after he shared a video of disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Both instances, Irving has felt no need to apologize for. He met with the media today and again in his over six minutes with them refused to issue an apology. He took responsibility but in no way said sorry for his actions.

Amare Stoudemire Sounds Off on Lack of Apology From Kyrie

Because of the lack of remorse shown, the Nets finally made the decision to suspend Irving. Before today’s session with the media occurred and the suspension as well, former member of the Nets coaching staff and former All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out about Kyrie Irving on a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up.

“You have to give an apology because if you’re going to promote a documentary that has false allegations inside of it, and you may not understand that these allegations that’s inside the documentary are false, OK you made a mistake, right? So apologize for it.”

“And so I think that’s the issue. By not apologizing for that, [that’s] an issue the NBA’s going to probably take a look at”

Because of the lack of apology shown by Irving, Stoudemire noted that the NBA might need to step in. On Thursday, November 3, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made a statement about Irving, including that he plans on meeting with the Nets point guard.

“Well, I think something has to happen, whether it’s an intensive conversation with the Commissioner about what he’s doing and what his plans are as a basketball player. So I think that conversation has to happen. As far as (suspension and these things), I’m not sure how that’s going to play out.

Stoudemire Continues on Kyrie Talk

Not only is Stoudemire qualified to comment on this because of his ties to Irving from being on the Nets coaching staff, but he also converted to Judaism in 2020 and has been granted Israeli citizenship, but had previously believed in the Black Hebrew Israelite movement that forms the basis of some of the statements Irving has been criticized for.

Stoudemire acknowledged Kyrie’s constant quest for knowledge and encouraged him to learn quietly before promoting ideas and especially sharing things that are untrue.

“I mean, Kyrie’s a guy who’s trying to find himself. He’s always on this quest for learning and knowledge and information. And if you’re not totally factual or understanding what you’re learning and what you’re trying to promote, then just don’t promote it. Just learn quietly and try to figure it out. But once you start putting information out there that’s not true, then now it creates a problem.”