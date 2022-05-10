Proposed Blockbuster Turns Nets’ Ben Simmons Into $125 Million Big Man

While some remain as dug-in as ever with their Ben Simmons hot takes, pundits and fans alike are also walking back their declarations about the Brooklyn Nets star in droves after he was forced to undergo back surgery.

People have been questioning Simmons’ willingness to play all season. Turns out, though, that the three-time All-Star’s physical issues may have played as big a role as anything in preventing him from returning to the hardwood.

Nevertheless, the Nets are going to have to take a hard look at whether or not he’s part of the team’s long-term future. After all, there’s no telling what condition he’ll be in — mentally or physically — upon his expected return next season. And there’s still a lot of uncertainty about his position and role with the team.

If Nets GM Sean Marks does decide to explore his options with Simmons, here’s one hypothetical deal to boost the team’s frontcourt.

Simmons Trade Yields John Collins

Stephen A.: Ben Simmons having back surgery does NOT change my perspective on him! | First Take Stephen A. Smith discusses the news that Ben Simmons will need back surgery and expected to be out 3-4 months. #ESPN #NBA ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-05-05T16:16:40Z

Ahead of the trade deadline, the Hawks were one of the teams that were said to be jonesing for Simmons. Alas, Philly’s asking price was too high at the time. If Brooklyn decides to swing the Aussie in the summer, though, the sticker shock could be less severe.

Something like this could be more their speed, while still giving the Nets a cornerstone piece as compensation:

Atlanta Hawks receive: G/F Ben Simmons

G/F Ben Simmons Brooklyn Nets receive: PF John Collins, G/F Bogdan Bogdanovic and a 2023 first-round pick

For the Hawks, this move brings in an established All-Star talent to pair with Trae Young while transforming the team’s woeful defense, which just coughed up 115.9 points per 100 possessions to a Heat squad that was middle-of-the-road offensively during the regular season.

Atlanta also saves about $6 million in the deal, which could help where rounding out its underperforming roster is concerned.

As for the Nets, the club solidifies its power forward position for years to come with a player who put up 16 and eight last season and boasts an impressive career effective field goal percentage of 60. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic is fresh off a campaign in which he logged a 15-4-3 line and hit 37% from three; he would give the Nets another weapon behind Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (assuming he opts in) and Collins.

Marks snags a valuable first-round pick in the trade as well.

Hawks Continue to Be a Team to Watch With Simmons

For his latest mailbag piece, The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner was asked about the potential for a splashy move in Atlanta. The Hawks insider subsequently noted that the club may still have eyes for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Wrote Kirschner:

I’d also keep an eye on Simmons, too. Several people inside the Hawks’ organization wanted Simmons at the trade deadline. The price might not be as high to land him now, especially if Brooklyn decides to move on before he plays one game for the Nets.

