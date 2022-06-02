Ben Simmons’ Liked Tweets Go Viral Amid Nets Trade Rumors

Since the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated from the Eastern Conference Playoffs in early May, fans have heard all kinds of transaction rumors for the upcoming offseason. Ben Simmons has been traded to at least half a dozen teams, and so has Kyrie Irving. Some of the trades are backed by sources like NBA executives saying that a trade involving Kyrie Irving and the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook “makes sense.” Vegas odds have the Los Angeles Clippers to be the most likely team to end up with Irving this offseason. Others seem to be created by one’s imagination, like Ben Simmons in exchange for Rudy Gobert. While it may be unlikely, it is still fun to talk about.

But all of this is fatiguing. It is easy to dream and imagine how a trade would change your favorite franchise’s fate, but if it doesn’t feel like a real possibility, it becomes annoying. One Nets fan voiced his frustration with the amount of trade rumors on Twitter.

The tweet was posted in response to an article talking about recent comments from former NBA player Brian Scalabrine saying that the Nets should consider replacing Kyrie Irving with John Wall. The fan whose Twitter avi consists of a merging of the Brooklyn Nets and New Jersey Nets logos said.

“The entire league stay trying to sabotage the #Nets with these weak trade opinions. The @BrooklynNets should know and the fans know @KyrieIrving, @KDTrey5, @BenSimmons25 is the way to go. Build right and we’ll be alright,” @jsbodden tweeted.

Ben Simmons Likes Tweet Criticizing Nets Trade Rumors

One interesting thing about the tweet is that it got the attention and even a like from the Nets point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons seemingly agreed with the sentiment that Brooklyn should stay focused on their big three. A big three that, unfortunately, they have not been able to see play together aside from a few practices in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s the injury factor and the unknowns that result due to the Aussie’s injury history. Where will he be with his back next season? Will his mental health be in a place to play as well? The Nets hope so. Brooklyn’s coach Steve Nash has plans on how Simmons would fit in with the Nets roster.

“I think he plays both [point guard and point forward],” Nash told reporters on May 11. “I think he’s going to handle the ball, initiate offense, particularly in transition. He’s an incredible playmaker, but we have the luxury that Ben can also be a roller, a playmaker out of the pick and roll.”

Should the Nets Keep Their Big Three Intact?

Ben Simmons and @jsbodden on Twitter aren’t the only ones that think that the Nets should keep their current big three intact. Sources close to the franchise have shared that they believe that is the plan for the Nets brass. On May 26, one source reported that there is “a lot of optimism that the Big 3 will be intact come October. And healthy.”

Expect some of the trade rumor things to sort themselves out as time goes on. Once free agency starts, it will be much easier to detect which rumors have legs and which are people toying around with hypotheticals and trade machines.