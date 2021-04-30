Twitter Savagely Roasts the Nets After Aaron Rodgers Trade News [LOOK]

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the best teams in basketball this year. The team has a record of 43-20 and are owners of the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

The Nets’ success is due largely in part to the roster that general manager Sean Marks and the Nets front office have put on the floor.

The team came into the season with two All-Stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and some championship potential. Through trades and the free agency market, the Nets now have five All-Stars and are now being accused by many of buying a championship.

On Thursday some major sports news made fans double down on the notion that the Nets are loading the deck.

Fans Predict That Aaron Rodgers Will Sign With the Brooklyn Nets

On Thursday, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter dropped a major bomb about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to Schefter, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player does not want to return to Green Bay.

“Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” Schefter said per his Twitter account on Thursday.

Naturally when news dropped fans began predicting the team that Rodgers would be traded to. The consensus seems to be …. The Brooklyn Nets.

We all know where Aaron Rodgers is gonna end up. This is getting ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/doC4KUClnd — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 29, 2021

“Nets star Kevin Durant has been fine $50,000 for public comments about Packers MVP Aaron Rodgers and for violating the leagues anti-tampering rule.” https://t.co/WDVIMAjk8n — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) April 29, 2021

hearing the Brooklyn Nets have called about acquiring Aaron Rodgers. — No Context Blinn (@NHLBlinn) April 29, 2021

Save your wild trade proposals. We all know Aaron Rodgers is gonna end up on the Nets. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) April 29, 2021

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets sign Aaron Rodgers to a 4-year $171 million deal, sources tell ESPN pic.twitter.com/fIvdL3ouz1 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 29, 2021

The Nets Surplus of Talent Has Many Fans Upset

The Nets have become an attractive destination for free agents this season as they are primed to compete for a title in the upcoming NBA playoffs.

After already having two perennial All-Stars in Irving and Durant at the start of the year the Nets did what many deemed unimaginable. The team completed a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets to bring nine-time All-Star James Harden to Brooklyn. As the season progressed, they picked up All-Stars Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge through the free agent buyout market. However, Aldridge was forced to retire suddenly after it was discovered that he had an irregular heartbeat.

Even with the departure of Aldridge the Nets still have five All-Stars on their roster which has a lot of people feeling upset. However, the Nets are just doing what any team would do which is everything in their power to deliver the franchise a championship.

Do not expect the Nets to feel guilty for disappointing fans either, especially All-Star Blake Griffin. He had a hard time digesting the hate he received after deciding to sign with Brooklyn, especially because in the eyes of most fans he was washed with the Detroit Pistons.

For the last year, I have been hearing about how bad I was and then I come here, and people say, ‘Oh, it’s not fair.’ “I guess you could say it’s amusing,” Griffin told reporters per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Whether you believe that the Nets roster construction is fair or unfair is debatable. But one thing that cannot be denied is the marvelous job Brooklyn’s front office has done putting together this roster. Now as the Nets gear up for a playoff push it will soon be time to put up or shut up.

